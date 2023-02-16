Beat the Heat With One of These Portable Neck Fans

Friends, we’re headed for a heatwave so damn sweaty that you’ll find yourself either A) sticking to the couch or B) going to absolutely anywhere with free air conditioning — malls, movie theatres, the office, etc. However, if you’d much rather spend your precious weekend at home, we have an affordable gadget that might save you the sweats. Enter neck fans.

What are they? Essentially, they’re lightweight, bladeless fans that sit around your neck to ensure you stay cool all day long. They’re also completely hands-free, battery-powered and easily worn.

Depending on how hot your house gets, they even allow you to choose between three different cooling speeds. This particular JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan ($43.99) lasts anywhere between four-16 hours on a full charge (hello, full-time workers). Plus, it also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type-C USB charging cable, and voila, it’s ready for the morning. Handy, huh?

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $43.99 (usually $50.99)

Alternatively, Comlife has this Bladeless Neck Fan ($41.99) and Shinebella Store Neck Fan ($51.99). Both have similar features and designs to the JISULIFE neck fan.

When it comes to the fans’ functionality, a bunch of reviewers (including myself) agree that these neck fans are discreet in the way they don’t make too much noise. They’re super comfortable to wear — and thanks to being bladeless — they don’t get tangled in long hair. And, of course, they cool you completely. So much so that it’s almost as if an air conditioner is perched on your neck.

If you’re still not convinced, these nifty little neck fans are also less than a quarter of the cost of installing an AC unit in your house — a small price to pay for comfort (especially if your room is anywhere as hot as mine when working from home). I’ll let you in on a little secret — you can also use them outside of the house while running or exercising — trust me, it’s a game-changer!

I’ve got good news if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get one of these fans delivered by Sunday if your postcode is eligible. Worst case, it arrives next week, and you still get it throughout the week.

