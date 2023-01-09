Jinkies! Here’s Where Aussies Can Watch the New Velma Series

Look alive, Scooby Gang, because we have a new series to obsess over. Velma is coming to screens soon, and it’s set to give fans a chance to learn more about the iconic turtle-neck-wearing character. Here’s everything we know about the show and how to watch it from Australia.

What is Velma about?

As you can probably gather from the title, it focuses on the story of one Velma Dinkley. Velma is set to offer a backstory to the classic character from the Scooby-Doo franchise.

A synopsis for the new HBO series reads as follows:

An adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Can we see a trailer?

Jinkies! Of course you can. HBO dropped a trailer for Velma a few months back; you can find it below:

Who is in the cast lineup for Velma?

Mindy Kaling is donning the turtle neck (well, kind of) as Velma, Constance Wu voices Daphne, Gary Cole is Lamont Rogers, Glenn Howerton plays Fred, Jane Lynch is the voice of Donna Blay, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is Dandruff Tuba, Sam Richardson plays Shaggy, Frank Welker voices William Jones, Wanda Sykes is Linda Ke, and Sarayu Blue plays Diya.

Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root and Cherry Jones are also listed as cast members in unconfirmed roles.

How can I watch Velma in Australia?

As an HBO series, the place to find this Scooby spin-off is Binge. The series is slated to have two episodes drop on January 12, with new eps releasing every Thursday thereafter.

If you’re after more content to watch on Binge while you’re there, here’s a list of shows worth your attention.