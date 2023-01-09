‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Jinkies! Here’s Where Aussies Can Watch the New Velma Series

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: January 9, 2023 at 5:24 pm -
Filed to:animation
bingeEntertainmenthbostreamingVelma
Jinkies! Here’s Where Aussies Can Watch the New Velma Series
HBO

Look alive, Scooby Gang, because we have a new series to obsess over. Velma is coming to screens soon, and it’s set to give fans a chance to learn more about the iconic turtle-neck-wearing character. Here’s everything we know about the show and how to watch it from Australia.

What is Velma about?

Velma
Image supplied, HBO

As you can probably gather from the title, it focuses on the story of one Velma Dinkley. Velma is set to offer a backstory to the classic character from the Scooby-Doo franchise.

A synopsis for the new HBO series reads as follows:

An adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Can we see a trailer?

Jinkies! Of course you can. HBO dropped a trailer for Velma a few months back; you can find it below:

Who is in the cast lineup for Velma?

Mindy Kaling is donning the turtle neck (well, kind of) as Velma, Constance Wu voices Daphne, Gary Cole is Lamont Rogers, Glenn Howerton plays Fred, Jane Lynch is the voice of Donna Blay, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is Dandruff Tuba, Sam Richardson plays Shaggy, Frank Welker voices William Jones, Wanda Sykes is Linda Ke, and Sarayu Blue plays Diya.

Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root and Cherry Jones are also listed as cast members in unconfirmed roles.

How can I watch Velma in Australia?

As an HBO series, the place to find this Scooby spin-off is Binge. The series is slated to have two episodes drop on January 12, with new eps releasing every Thursday thereafter.

If you’re after more content to watch on Binge while you’re there, here’s a list of shows worth your attention.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.