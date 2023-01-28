Check These Spots in Your House for Hidden Mould

When you clean your home, you probably have it down to some type of routine: Tidying up and wiping down set spots in each room. But if that’s the case, it means that you might be missing some hidden mould growth. Here are the spots you should check on a regular basis to make sure that’s not happening.

What causes mould to grow?

Mould can grow indoors or outdoors, as long as there’s moisture. It’s really not too picky about the surface, and can be found on or in wallpaper, bathroom tiles, grout, cardboard, ceiling tiles, paper products, upholstery, drywall, fabric, wood, insulation, dust, paint, and carpet. Mould is especially common anywhere that has flooded, or near leaks in roofs, windows, or pipes.

Signs of hidden mould

Although the mould may not be in plain sight, there are signs to look for that indicate that it’s probably lurking somewhere. These include:

A damp, musty smell

Stains

Discoloration

Dampness

Standing water

Allergy or asthma flare-ups

Warped walls

Bubbling or peeling paint

Hidden spots to check for mould in your home

If you suspect you have hidden mould — or simply want to check for it as a precaution — here are some of the places it tends to grow:

Window frames, and the entire area around windows

The surface of walls behind furniture

Under the kitchen and bathroom sink

Attics

Crawlspaces

Inside books

Under and around the water heater

Inside the air conditioner

Around the dishwasher

Inside filing cabinets

Under and behind the refrigerator and water line

On washing machine seals

Under floor mats

In potted plants

Around the toilet base

Shower and tub areas

In or around the toothbrush holder

Find some hidden mould? Here are a few different ways to get rid of it.