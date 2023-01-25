Sauce Stains Be Gone: Here Are 4 Stain Removers We Swear By

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you become an adult, accidental spills and stains take on a new meaning. When your mum freaked out the last time you spilt pasta sauce on your lap, you probably didn’t get why she was making such a big deal. She probably handed it to you a week later, spotless and squeaky clean. As it turns out, your mum probably had some help from a nifty stain remover that’s borderline magic.

Since we’re all guilty of spilling coffee on a white shirt at least once in our lives, it helps to have a good stain removal product on hand for any accidents. Especially since you’re probably the one that will be doing all your laundry now that you’re all grown up.

To help you out, here are the best stain removers the team at Lifehacker Australia use to banish all manners of spots and spills, on everything from clothes to various fabric.

The best stain removers for clothes

Tide Pen

The great thing about this stain removal product is that it’s super small, so it can be tossed into your bag or stored in your bedside table. Take it from Steph, she can attest to how portable one of these fabric stain removers are.

I am obsessed with the Tide Pen. It’s magic. Not only does it always kill annoying marks on fabric incredibly quickly, but its size is super convenient, too. Toss this baby into your handbag; you’ll thank me later.

– Stephanie Nuzzo, Editor.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.95) | eBay ($25.95 for three)

Vanish Preen Power Gel Fabric Stain Remover

Whether it’s your clothes or a strip of fabric on your bed, this is one of the only stain removers I’d trust with my life.

My housemate introduced me to this back when we were living together and I’m obsessed. I love to watch TV in bed and while I’m pretty good at not spilling anything on my sheets, accidents still happen. I swear all Vanish Preen products are golden, but this one is a lifesaver.

All you do is clean any excess liquid off, squeeze this gel over it and rub it in, then chuck it in the wash. You can leave it to sit for a while too before scrubbing at it with a wet towel, but I’m lazy. This gets most food stains off your clothes or sheets in a jiffy.

– Bella, E-Commerce Writer

Where to buy: Amazon ($5.60) | Woolworths ($5.60)

Sard Pre Treater Stain Stick

There’s a whole lot of love for the Sard Stick, which certainly solidifies its spot as one of the very best stain removers you can buy.

I’m the absolute worst when it comes to staining my clothes. One trip to get burritos and there’s a 98% chance the front of my shirt will have acquired a little guac stain and maybe some salsa, too. That means I’ve tried A LOT of stain removers. One of my favourites is this godsend Sard Stick. It’s a stain remover for lazy people (read: me) because all you have to do is rub a little bit of this stuff on your stains (almost as if you were using it like a glue stick) and leave it for about half an hour, then chuck it in your next wash. It literally got maroon nail polish out of my white bath robe in two washes, so if that’s not a stellar enough review, I don’t know what is.

– Tiffany Forbes, E-Commerce Writer

This stuff has changed my life. I’ve found not only does it work when sprays don’t do the job, but it’s easy to use, FUN to use (brings back primary school glue stick mems), and lasts for AGES. It’s also handy on tricky smelly spots (think the armpit area of old gym shirt). A true gamechanger.

– David Allegretti, Native Content Editor

This baby has saved my clothes from so many stains. I keep a stick in my bathroom so I can swish it on t-shirts, particularly on the armpits and neckline, before I throw them in the hamper. And because you can leave it on for up to seven days, you don’t have to put it in the washing machine straight away.

– Melissa Matheson, Head of Editorial

Where to buy: Amazon ($5.40) | eBay ($8.25) | Woolworths ($6)

Sunlight Laundry Soap

Just because it’s old, doesn’t mean it’s broke! Claiming that a stain removal product can erase red wine out of your clothes is huge. But Bree’s testimonial is unshakeable.

It’s old school but got red wine out of a white tee after it sat in my ex-boyfriends bag for a week.

– Bree Grant, E-Commerce Editor

Where to buy: Catch ($9 for eight) | eBay ($11.46 for two) | Woolworths ($4.80)