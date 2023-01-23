The Aussie Company Turning Recycled Ocean Plastics Into Mattresses Is Slicing 10% Off Sitewide

There’s nothing (and I mean nothing) like peeling back your fitted sheet and being confronted with the stark reminder that your manky, yellow excuse of a mattress — yes, the one you’re spending upwards of eight hours a day on — is in need of an upgrade.

Between the hefty cost of a replacement and the mattress market being overly saturated with a million different bedding options suited to different needs, it can be a task and a half to even motivate yourself to get started.

Luckily for you, though, we’ve got a yarn dedicated to the best mattresses in Australia to help make your choice that little bit easier. One of our new favourites? Aussie brand Atlantis Mattresses.

This epic sleep factory is not only in the business of making quality beds, but every Atlantis mattress is made with Tencel that’s been derived from rescued plastic bottles — all of which would have otherwise ended up in landfill or the ocean for up to 500 years.

If that doesn’t already make you tingle with excitement, each mattress also comes with its own self-adjustable comfort system, so you’re in full control of your bed’s level of firmness. You can even adjust your level of support per side of the bed. Long gone are the days of having to compromise with your partner over how firm (or soft) you want your new mattress to be. Win-win, right?

Outside of that, if you’ve been cursed by the gods of back pain and need some extra support, Atlantis’ offerings also feature a multi-zoned support system that optimises body contouring and minimises any partner disturbance for a super supportive night’s sleep. Its open cell structure ensures optimal mattress breathability and temperature control (especially during those hellish summer months), too.

Now, I know you’re waiting with bated breath to hear how much this epic baby will set you back. Well, today’s your lucky day because we managed to score a neat 10% off sitewide for you with the code ‘SLEEP10’. This will nab you up to $214 or more off your purchase, depending on what you buy.

That puts the cost of a quality king bed at under $2000 (less if you’re after a smaller size). The perfect new year, new you gift to yourself if you ask me.

If you need a bed base to pair with your new mattress, you can also take a peek at Atlantis’ range here (the discount works on these babies, too).

To sweeten the deal, I should probably tell you that Atlantis offers free metro delivery Australia-wide and a 100-night free trial, with a full refund and collection at no cost to you on the chance you don’t love your new sleeping quarters. They even offer a free comfort adjustment to tailor the feel of your mattress if you need it.

Better yet, for just $60 extra, they will remove and recycle your old mattress for you and save it from ending up in landfill.

Interested? You can check out the full range of Australia’s best mattresses here.