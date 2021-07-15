Need an Instant Guest Bed? These Air Mattresses Will do the Trick

When guests come to stay, you have one thing on your mind. Their comfort. However, if you don’t have a guest room or space for a second bed, giving them a good night’s sleep may prove a little difficult. Enter air mattresses – whether it’s a single air mattress, double air mattress or queen air mattress, they’ll be happy to have anything other than a couch.

They’re easy to inflate, moveable and once your guest has left, you can deflate and put away. To help you find the perfect fit, we’ve rounded up a range in every size to ensure you and your houseguests get the best sleep possible.

Single Air Mattresses

Bestway Air Bed

The Bestway Air Bed Twin Inflatable Mattress comes with a built-in pump & pillow, perfect for easy assembly. Composed of three durable layers, the airbed will keep its form and stay firm all night long.

Coleman Airbed

The Coleman Airbed is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. It folds easily and is compact for storage and is easy to inflate and deflate with hand or electric pumps. It is comprised of 24 air-coils which provide more strength and firmness for maximum comfort.

Double

Coleman Double Quick Air Bed

The Coleman Double Quick Air Bed is not only perfect for an adult guest to have a little extra room, but it inflates and deflates rapidly thanks to a built-in pump. It’s also super soft with a suede top and has extra height, which will keep you off the floor all night.

Luxury Double Air Mattress

The Luxury Double Air mattress is the Lexus of all air mattresses. Not only does it come with a carry bag, it has a two-in-one built-in motor with ultra-fast inflation and deflation mode plus it looks and feels like an actual bed.

Queen

Coleman All Terrain Airbed

The Coleman All Terrain Airbed is made from Puncture Guard bonded fabric meaning a softer and more durable mattress and can hold more weight. In addition to giving a great night’s sleep, this mattress has a “wrap ‘n’ roll” feature — just fold, roll and store. Easy peasy.

Bestway Premium Queen Air Bed

The Bestway Premium Queen Air bed is perfect for two people. With a five-minute inflatable time, you can pop it up right before bedtime with the included pump and deflate just as easily.