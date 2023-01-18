Here’s What You Need to Know About Apple’s New M2 Computers

Apple dropped a bunch of new products this morning, including a 2023 MacBook Pro range and a new Mac Mini, all using the power and technology of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

If you’re interested in learning more about the latest drop, we’ve pulled together a guide to everything you need to know here.

Apple’s New M2 Chips

To power its new line of products, Apple has evolved its in-house processing chips, resulting in the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

According to Apple’s press release, the M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors which is nearly 20 per cent more than the M1 Pro and double that of the M2. It has 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory.

The CPU has eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores and can run apps like Adobe Photoshop faster than ever. Graphics speeds are up to 30 per cent faster than that of the M1 Pro, according to Apple.

The M2 Max, meanwhile, builds on that again for the Pro laptop range. The M2 Max has 67 billion transistors, which is 3x that of the M2, with 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports 96GB of fast unified memory, making it Apple’s most powerful silicon chip yet.

Like the M2 Pro, the M2 Max has a next-gen 12-core GPU with up to 38 cores and can run graphics speeds that are 30 per cent faster than the M1 Max, according to Apple.

Apple has stated the M2 Max is perfect for tackling graphics-intensive projects like visual effects, learning machine models and stitching gigapixel images.

Mac Mini 2023

Apple’s new Mac Mini leverages the power of its upgraded M2 Pro chip. Per statements from the tech giant, it delivers faster performance, with more unified memory and support for up to two displays on the M2 and three displays on the M2 Pro.

With the Mac Mini with M2, users will have access to 24GB of unified memory and 100GB/s of bandwidth, and the new Mac Mini offers ProRes acceleration, making video editing a breeze. Apple claimed the M2 model can also simultaneously play two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30fps – which is pretty impressive!

For those choosing the Mac Mini with M2 Pro, they’ll have up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth and up to 32Gb of memory. It can play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30fps.

The new 2023 Mac Mini with M2 starts at $999 in Australia, while the Mac Mini with M2 Pro starts at $1,999. Availability starts on February 3.

New 2023 MacBook Pro

Those eagerly awaiting a new MacBook Pro will be pleased with Apple’s latest announcement.

This year Apple has once again announced two new MacBook Pro models, a 14-inch and 16-inch, that can be outfitted with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips.

Alongside the enhancements that come with the new M2 chips, the new MacBook Pros have up to 22 hours of battery life and support Wi-Fi 6E and advanced HDMI that supports 8K displays.

Along with all that, users can expect a Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system and studio-quality microphone.

The 2023 MacBook Pros are available for pre-order now with a release date of February 3.

Pricing wise you’re looking at $3,199 for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $3,999.

Now, the question remains, is it worth it for all that cash?