Actually, You Should Try a Bladeless Ceiling Fan

Ceiling fans are powerful appliances that make your home more comfortable (when properly calibrated, anyway). In warmer weather, they circulate the air and produce a “wind chill” effect that makes your home feel cooler and fresher. In the colder months, you can reverse the direction of the fan to balance out the heat and prevent cold “pockets” from developing.

But there are downsides to the traditional ceiling fan. They get absolutely filthy, and cleaning them is no fun. And they can be dangerous — it’s not unheard of for an old or poorly-installed ceiling fan to drop down onto unsuspecting folks as the unbalanced blades can cause a wobble that eventually undermines its attachment to the ceiling, or sends those blades hurtling through the air like missiles.

But there’s an alternative to the maintenance and safety issues of the traditional ceiling fan: The bladeless ceiling fan.

Self-contained

If you’ve ever seen one of those Dyson bladeless fans you’re familiar with basic technology at work. A bladeless fan uses motors to pull air into a base, feeds it into a tube, and then expels it outward. Instead of the breeze-like air flow of a traditional fan, the flow of a bladeless fan is typically steadier and less obtrusive, but it still offers the same temperature-modifying effects. There are no visible moving parts, however; the fan typically looks more like a light fixture (and usually has a built-in LED lighting element as well).

These fans come in a huge variety of styles, and while they tend to be slightly more expensive than traditional fans, the price differential isn’t huge. A bladeless ceiling fan offers several advantages over a bladed fan: