Yes, You Need to Clean Your Dirty Broom

Yes, your broom is for cleaning, but even things that are for cleaning also need to be cleaned themselves. You shouldn’t be pushing a dirty tool around on the floor expecting it not to impede your quest to stop the floor from being dirty. Clean brooms are just more effective, so it’s worth it to take some time to spruce yours up — especially if it’s been a while (or ever) since you’ve done so. Here’s what you need to do.

Remove the big junk first

You can see the big debris that gets stuck to your broom easily, like hair and lint, and that’s the first schmutz that needs to go when you start cleaning. Maids by Trade, a home cleaning company, recommends taking your broom outside and smacking it against a tree or other solid object just hard enough to remove dust and loose debris attached to the bristles.

Soak the broom

In some instances, a good smacking is enough, but make it a habit to do a deep cleaning periodically, too — about once a month and after any major clean-ups your broom has to tackle. Start by brushing your broom with a wide-toothed comb to get out dust that’s really stuck inside the bristles.

Fill a bucket with warm, soapy water and soak the head of your broom for 30 minutes. Maids by Trade is clear that it doesn’t matter if your bristle material is natural or synthetic, as both can be cleaned this way. Use the soaking time to disinfect your handle with your preferred product and when the half hour is up, rinse your head under warm water before setting it bristle-side-up in the shower to dry.

Store the broom right to maximise cleanliness

Storing your broom correctly is important for keeping it clean. If you can, hang it using a designated holder so the bristles don’t touch the floor when it’s not in use. Don’t store it in your dark closet until it’s totally dry after its bath, either; you don’t want mould or mildew to accumulate in the bristles.