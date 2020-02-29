How To Get The Most Use Out Of Your Broom

When the broom challenge craze hit the Internet, we got to thinking that there must be more efficient ways to use a broom than just standing it up.

So here are some of our favourite ways to get the most out of your sweeping experience, while also getting the most into your dust pan.

Speaking of dust pans, everyone is familiar with the dust pan line that forms with each swipe of the broom. To prevent this, lay a piece of duct tape (or more gentle tape if you have delicate floors) over the lip of the dust pan. Sweep over the tape and remove to find no line underneath.

If you find that dust often flies out of your dust pan, try dampening the pan with some water beforehand. It will make hair balls and dust bunnies stick better, and then you can just wipe it clean into the trash.

For really stuck-on gunk on your floor, attach a tennis ball to your broomstick. Use it as a tough scrubby pad for mud or spills.

And finally, keep your broom bristles fresh by brushing them with a wide-tooth comb. You’d be surprised (and grossed out) by how must dust is tangled within your bristles, keeping you from getting your broom’s full sweeping abilities.