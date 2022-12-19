Level Up Your Life

When is the Next FIFA World Cup?

Published 8 mins ago: December 20, 2022 at 10:54 am -
Filed to:fifa
soccersportworld cup
Getty Images

Another FIFA World Cup has been and gone with Argentina taking out the win for their third championship. If the soccer tournament captured your mind, heart and soul this year you’re probably wondering when the next one is that you can obsess over. So let’s take a look at what we know about the 2026 World Cup.

When is the next FIFA World Cup?

The 23rd Men’s FIFA World Cup will take place in 2026. Like the Olympics, the tournament takes place every four years.

Games are expected to take place sometime in June and July when it is summer in the Northern hemisphere.

That being said, technically the next FIFA world championship is the Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place in 2023.

Where is the 2026 World Cup?

While the 2022 World Cup was hosted by one city, Qatar, the 2026 championship will be hosted by three different nations. This will be the first time since 2002 the World Cup has been hosted by more than one country.

The USA, Canada and Mexico will all jointly host the 2026 World Cup. 60 matches are scheduled to play in the US and 10 matches will be played each in Canada and Mexico. The trio won the bid with 134 votes, followed only by Morocco with 65 votes.

There will be 80 total games and seven finalist matches played across 16 different host cities in the three countries.

The FIFA Council unanimously decided to expand the 2026 competition to include 48 national teams, which is up from 32 in the 2022 tournament.

When can you buy tickets?

world cup grand final
(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

With the next FIFA World Cup four years away it’s still a bit too early to buy tickets. However, you can register your interest online here to be notified of when and how to apply for tickets.

For Aussies, those tickets will also involve the price of an international flight, so keep that in mind for your travel diary in 2026. Alternatively, there will be a bunch of local venues playing the games for us to watch (at ungodly hours no doubt).

Local broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup are still to be determined for Australia.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

