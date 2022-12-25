The Best Places to Catch the Northern Lights in 2023

After a few years of limited international travel, people are more eager than ever to take their bucket-list trips to far-flung destinations — and we’re not getting any younger.

If you’ve been longing to see the Northern Lights and are thinking of making the trek in 2023, it would help to know where you have the best shot of experiencing the aurora borealis in person. Fortunately, the travel experts at Kiwi.com have put together a list of destinations to consider. Here’s what to know.

How to increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights

Before we get into the destinations, we wanted to mention a few general strategies to maximise your chances of catching the Northern Lights:

September through April are the best months to plan a trip.

are the best months to plan a trip. Though you can’t control the weather, you can schedule your trip around the moon: The Northern Lights will be most visible during the new or crescent moon .

. Get as far away from cities and light pollution as possible.

The best places to see the Northern Lights in 2023

According to the experts at Kiwi.com, you have your best shot at seeing the Northern Lights in 2023 from one of these destinations:

Finland

Revontuli : Roughly 15 minutes from the Hankasalmi Observatory; also a classic Finnish sauna and spa town

: Roughly 15 minutes from the Hankasalmi Observatory; also a classic Finnish sauna and spa town Nellim: Another spa town, where Northern Lights can be seen from the frozen shores of Lake Inari

Norway

Tromsø : Port city; take a boat excursion for the best views

: Port city; take a boat excursion for the best views Alta: Surrounded by tundra, mountains, and forests; Northern Lights are visible most nights

Sweden

Abisko : Home to Abisko National Park and the Aurora Sky Observatory

: Home to Abisko National Park and the Aurora Sky Observatory Kiruna: Sweden’s northernmost city with a high-end “camp” (resort) designed for those seeking the Northern Lights

Iceland

Kleifarvatn Lake : 30 minutes outside Reykjavík, but potentially less crowded than Thingvellir National Park (also located near the capital)

: 30 minutes outside Reykjavík, but potentially less crowded than Thingvellir National Park (also located near the capital) Sandgerði: Fishing village on a peninsula in the southwestern part of the island with sweeping views of the horizon

Canada