No, the ‘Salad Dressing Cleaning Hack’ Doesn’t Work (but This Does)

You may have seen some of the online chatter about the “salad dressing” cleaning method lately as a trick for removing built-up grease and gunk from kitchen surfaces. Some cleaning hacks are solid and others are less useful; this one falls into that second category. Still, you might see it around and be struck by the curiosity of it all, so let’s talk about it — and a similar method that is far superior.

What is the “salad dressing cleaning hack”?

So named because it uses the base ingredients for a simple vinaigrette, the “hack” suggests removing built-up grease and grime from surfaces first by working in a fat (like olive or vegetable oil) onto the area, and then using an acid (vinegar) to wipe up the mess. The oil, it is said, will pull up grease and then the vinegar, per House Digest, “cuts through dirt and kills bacteria.”

So what’s the issue? Although vinegar is known for being a go-to cleaning hero, it isn’t the liquid to reach for when you’re dealing with cleaning up oily substances — that’s because vinegar is polar, meaning it mixes with watery things, not oily things. You can try it if you’d like, but you’re going to make a mess that you’ll eventually need to clean up with another classic cleaning device: soap and water. (Besides, soap is a better disinfectant than vinegar anyway.)

What’s the better way to clean kitchen grease?

Our recommendation when you’re tackling greasy, fatty residues, therefore, is to start with the oil (dab a little on with a paper towel), let it pull up the mess, and then wash the whole area down with soap and water. It might not have a catchy name like the “salad dressing cleaning hack,” but at least it will actually work.