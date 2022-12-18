Everyone Should Know These Unexpected Ways to Use Peanut Butter

During the Great Depression, peanut butter’s low cost and high protein content made it an indispensable ingredient in countless meals and sandwiches. The nut spread — and newer, more allergy-friendly variantions — remain a popular food to this day.

But peanut butter has plenty of uses outside of cooking and eating. In fact, it can come in handy for several jobs around the house. Here are a few to know about.

Household uses for peanut butter

Most people know that peanut butter can be used to help remove a piece of gum stuck in someone’s hair, but that’s only the beginning.

Generally speaking, smooth peanut butter is preferable for these household tasks, but in a pinch, you can make chunky work if you have no other options. Some of the ways to use it include:

Lubricating tools

Home and garden tools that open and close — like wrenches, pliers, and shears — typically need some lubrication in order to work properly. If you don’t have any lubricant around, use some peanut butter instead. It also works on lawnmower blades.

Storing garden tools for the winter

Spread some peanut butter on your lawn and garden tools — including wooden handles — before storing them for the winter. It will keep them well-preserved throughout the cold weather, and ready to roll come spring.

Fixing a squeaky door

Take care of annoying squeaky hinges on doors and cabinets with a dab of peanut butter. The oil in it works as a lubricant, and gets everything moving again.

Polishing furniture

The oil in peanut butter can also be used to polish leather, vinyl, and wood furniture. Put some on a clean cotton cloth, and rub it on the furniture in a circular motion to improve its sheen.

Removing sticky residue

Use peanut butter to get rid of residue from stickers or label adhesives. Dab some on a clean cotton cloth, and rub on the residue until it’s gone.