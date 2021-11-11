PSA: Netflix Is Raising Its Prices For Australians Again

Netflix has announced that as of November 11 2021 (that’s today), it will be updating its pricing for streaming subscribers who use its Standard and Premium plans.

The news has naturally caught the attention of streaming fans all over Australia, so we’ve done our best to break down everything you need to know here.

A spokesperson from Netflix shared a statement on the pricing plan update, explaining that the pricing change is connected to further investment in the streaming service.

“We know Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations. Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of catalogue, and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films, and improvements in the quality of our service. As always, there’ll be different plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget,” they said.

How much does a Netflix subscription now cost in Australia?

Netflix’s Standard plan will increase by a dollar to $16.99 per month while the Premium plan is now $22.99 (up from $19.99). These prices keep Netflix’s mid and top tier subscription plan prices marginally higher than those of its streaming competitors.

The Basic Netflix subscription plan cost will remain the same at $10.99.

Pricing changes are immediate for new subscribers and existing users will see billing updates roll out in the coming weeks, Netflix shared. If you are a member, expect an email and in-app update 30 days before the new prices are applied.

The exact timing of pricing updates will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

What do you get with your subscription?

Okay so let’s break down what comes with the cost of a Netflix subscription in Australia. The Basic plan still includes a single simultaneous stream in standard definition while the Standard plan offers two streams in high definition.

For the Premium plan, you’ll get an upgraded Ultra HD boost, if the content offers it, as well as four simultaneous streams for $22.99, making it the most cost-effective if shared among four paying people.

When it comes to Netflix’s investment in new content, some highlighted examples include original titles like Squid Game, La Casa de Papel, and Bridgerton, along with projects like its Indigenous scholarship fund with AFTRS and training program for creatives with Screenworks and the NSW Government.

It has also launched new in-app features like its gaming offering and Play Something function.

Netflix last updated the cost of its Basic and Standard plans in September 2020. Prior to this, Premium plan prices had remained unchanged for 24 months.

This article has been updated with recent news of Netflix price changes.