Avoid Wearing These Fabrics in the Heat (and What to Wear Instead)

Although we’re still a few weeks away from the official start of summer, temperatures across the country have already been soaring. And while sweating is completely normal — and crucial for regulating our body temperature — arriving at work with your shirt already soaked from your morning commute isn’t a good look for anyone. But more importantly, having to spend the day in damp, sweaty clothing is highly unpleasant.

No material can stop you from sweating, but some are better at handling the extra moisture than others. Different situations call for different types of clothing (and fabrics), and today we’ll be focusing on dressing for activities like commuting, working indoors, running errands, and socialising — rather than working out (indoors or outdoors), hiking, or spending the day at the beach. (This post from REI provides recommendations for the best fabrics for outdoor activities in hot weather.)

Here are a few examples of fabrics to avoid wearing in the summer heat — and which ones to wear instead.

Fabrics to avoid wearing in the summer

These materials have good qualities, but being comfortable to wear in hot weather isn’t one of them:

Polyester: Polyester has improved over the years, but it still repels moisture, leaving it on your skin and making you sweatier. And whatever you do, definitely avoid the thicker, completely-unbreathable type commonly used in the 1950s-1970s.

Rayon: A natural cellulose made from wood or bamboo pulp (or a similar material) and manufactured with chemicals, most forms of rayon repel moisture, leaving you sweaty. Check the label, though, as some blends (like rayon-linen) are fine for hot weather.

Acrylic: A synthetic, more affordable version of wool, it traps heat between the fabric and your skin.

Nylon: Designed to repel water, it’s fine if you’re working out, but it also retains odor, can cause chafing, and isn’t breathable at all, so nylon isn’t a great option for everyday wear.

Fleece: Another synthetic, made-for-cold-weather fabric designed to keep you warm.

Satin: It’s smooth, but not breathable.

Leather: It’s thick, doesn’t breathe, and will make you uncomfortably warm. This includes “vegan leather” (aka vinyl).

Traditional wool: Not the newer lightweight versions of wool — we’re talking about the heavy, itchy kind that gets even heavier when wet.

The best fabrics to wear in the summer

Everyone has their preferences, but these are the fabrics that, for the most part, experts agree are your best options for summer:

Cotton: Breathable, moisture-wicking, lightweight, and comfortable, it’s a summer favourite for a reason.

Linen: The natural, open weave keeps you cool and absorbs moisture. Plus, it’s not only more durable than cotton, but has more structure, meaning it won’t cling to your body on hot days.

Jersey: It’s breathable and drapes over (rather than clings to) your body. Jersey made from 100% cotton is best, but a wool-cotton-synthetic blend works too.

Chambray: A lightweight denim-alternative made of high-thread-count finely woven cotton.

Merino wool: It’s soft, lightweight, breathable, and wicks moisture.

Silk: It’s recommended for being smooth and lightweight, but wear it with caution: If you get hot enough to sweat, it puckers and stains easily.

Again, the best fabrics for summer largely depend upon what you’re doing while wearing clothing made from them. In other words, if you know you’re going to be especially active one day, you’ll need to take a different approach than you would dressing for a day sitting in an office or on a patio.