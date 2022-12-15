Level Up Your Life

15 of the Best ‘CleanTok’ Accounts to Follow on TikTok

Cleaning your home can be relaxing for some, or an anxiety-producing nightmare for others. Everyone is different. What is slightly more unifying is the reality of watching other people clean up: It’s weirdly relaxing. It’s also informative — you can get some cool tips while watching a tidy master conquer their messy domain. Here are some great TikTok accounts to follow for your own cleaning inspo.

@organizingspacesbykim

What to know and why to follow:

  • 149,300 followers
  • Communicative with followers
  • Perfect for anyone who loves organised pantries

@cleanthatup

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.6 million followers
  • A third-generation janitor with a knack for social media
  • Great if you love watching someone de-grime really dirty stuff

@nowitsclean

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.8 million followers
  • Creates beauty and lifestyle content in addition to cleaning
  • Helps inspire less masterful cleaners to take on big projects by providing day-by-day tips

@cleanmyspace

What to know and why to follow:

  • 17,000 followers
  • A seasoned creator with over 2 million YouTube subscribers
  • Accessible text-on-screen captioning so everyone can enjoy the cleaning

@buildandcreatehome

What to know and why to follow:

  • 2.1 million followers
  • Showcases woodworking and DIY projects along with organizational ones
  • Thorough explanations and beautiful cinematography (yes, really!)

@sparklingwithdemi

What to know and why to follow:

  • 730,400 followers
  • Uses a fun, bubbly persona and girly aesthetic
  • Perfect for anyone who wants to see travel, fun, and cleaning

@cleanwithnessa

What to know and why to follow:

  • 3.8 million followers
  • An OG CleanTokker, she produces a lot of high-quality content
  • Excellent inspo for busy mums

@jessicahaizman

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.3 million followers
  • She’s a professional organiser who knows her stuff
  • She shares her journey as a (very organised) new mum, too

@keep_it_organised

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.5 million followers
  • She offers up food vlogging content and recipes, too
  • You won’t be able to stop watching this woman organise pens, vegetables, pasta… the list goes on and on

@alexanderreneedesign

What to know and why to follow:

  • 236,200 followers
  • You get fun decor tips along with the organisation
  • The muted tones of her home are beyond soothing to look at

@morethancleaning

What to know and why to follow:

  • 664,000 followers
  • Provides vlogs and more lighthearted content to offset the organising
  • Re-uploads many videos in Spanish

@pairswellwithwine

What to know and why to follow:

  • 757,300 followers
  • Adds funny commentary to spice up the cleaning vids
  • Interacts with followers and even does giveaways, so it’s like doing chores with a friend

@allisonscleanin

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.2 million followers
  • Cleans for a living and provides helpful insider tips for followers
  • Gets after the dirty, crusty stuff CleanTokkers love to see

@cleaningwithgabie

What to know and why to follow:

  • 1.4 million followers
  • Uses biodegradable products for a sustainable clean
  • Adds in ASMR to organizational videos for maximum viewer relaxation

@vanesamaro91

What to know and why to follow:

  • 5.5 million followers
  • Gives honest reviews of cleaning and beauty products
  • Tries out viral hacks so you don’t have to (but you might want to, anyway)

