15 of the Best ‘CleanTok’ Accounts to Follow on TikTok

Cleaning your home can be relaxing for some, or an anxiety-producing nightmare for others. Everyone is different. What is slightly more unifying is the reality of watching other people clean up: It’s weirdly relaxing. It’s also informative — you can get some cool tips while watching a tidy master conquer their messy domain. Here are some great TikTok accounts to follow for your own cleaning inspo.
@organizingspacesbykim
What to know and why to follow:
- 149,300 followers
- Communicative with followers
- Perfect for anyone who loves organised pantries
@cleanthatup
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.6 million followers
- A third-generation janitor with a knack for social media
- Great if you love watching someone de-grime really dirty stuff
@nowitsclean
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.8 million followers
- Creates beauty and lifestyle content in addition to cleaning
- Helps inspire less masterful cleaners to take on big projects by providing day-by-day tips
@cleanmyspace
What to know and why to follow:
- 17,000 followers
- A seasoned creator with over 2 million YouTube subscribers
- Accessible text-on-screen captioning so everyone can enjoy the cleaning
@buildandcreatehome
What to know and why to follow:
- 2.1 million followers
- Showcases woodworking and DIY projects along with organizational ones
- Thorough explanations and beautiful cinematography (yes, really!)
@sparklingwithdemi
What to know and why to follow:
- 730,400 followers
- Uses a fun, bubbly persona and girly aesthetic
- Perfect for anyone who wants to see travel, fun, and cleaning
@cleanwithnessa
What to know and why to follow:
- 3.8 million followers
- An OG CleanTokker, she produces a lot of high-quality content
- Excellent inspo for busy mums
@jessicahaizman
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.3 million followers
- She’s a professional organiser who knows her stuff
- She shares her journey as a (very organised) new mum, too
@keep_it_organised
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.5 million followers
- She offers up food vlogging content and recipes, too
- You won’t be able to stop watching this woman organise pens, vegetables, pasta… the list goes on and on
@alexanderreneedesign
What to know and why to follow:
- 236,200 followers
- You get fun decor tips along with the organisation
- The muted tones of her home are beyond soothing to look at
@morethancleaning
What to know and why to follow:
- 664,000 followers
- Provides vlogs and more lighthearted content to offset the organising
- Re-uploads many videos in Spanish
@pairswellwithwine
What to know and why to follow:
- 757,300 followers
- Adds funny commentary to spice up the cleaning vids
- Interacts with followers and even does giveaways, so it’s like doing chores with a friend
@allisonscleanin
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.2 million followers
- Cleans for a living and provides helpful insider tips for followers
- Gets after the dirty, crusty stuff CleanTokkers love to see
@cleaningwithgabie
What to know and why to follow:
- 1.4 million followers
- Uses biodegradable products for a sustainable clean
- Adds in ASMR to organizational videos for maximum viewer relaxation
@vanesamaro91
What to know and why to follow:
- 5.5 million followers
- Gives honest reviews of cleaning and beauty products
- Tries out viral hacks so you don’t have to (but you might want to, anyway)
