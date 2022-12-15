15 of the Best ‘CleanTok’ Accounts to Follow on TikTok

Cleaning your home can be relaxing for some, or an anxiety-producing nightmare for others. Everyone is different. What is slightly more unifying is the reality of watching other people clean up: It’s weirdly relaxing. It’s also informative — you can get some cool tips while watching a tidy master conquer their messy domain. Here are some great TikTok accounts to follow for your own cleaning inspo.

What to know and why to follow:

149,300 followers

Communicative with followers

Perfect for anyone who loves organised pantries

What to know and why to follow:

1.6 million followers

A third-generation janitor with a knack for social media

Great if you love watching someone de-grime really dirty stuff

What to know and why to follow:

1.8 million followers

Creates beauty and lifestyle content in addition to cleaning

Helps inspire less masterful cleaners to take on big projects by providing day-by-day tips

What to know and why to follow:

17,000 followers

A seasoned creator with over 2 million YouTube subscribers

Accessible text-on-screen captioning so everyone can enjoy the cleaning

What to know and why to follow:

2.1 million followers

Showcases woodworking and DIY projects along with organizational ones

Thorough explanations and beautiful cinematography (yes, really!)

What to know and why to follow:

730,400 followers

Uses a fun, bubbly persona and girly aesthetic

Perfect for anyone who wants to see travel, fun, and cleaning

What to know and why to follow:

3.8 million followers

An OG CleanTokker, she produces a lot of high-quality content

Excellent inspo for busy mums

What to know and why to follow:

1.3 million followers

She’s a professional organiser who knows her stuff

She shares her journey as a (very organised) new mum, too

What to know and why to follow:

1.5 million followers

She offers up food vlogging content and recipes, too

You won’t be able to stop watching this woman organise pens, vegetables, pasta… the list goes on and on

What to know and why to follow:

236,200 followers

You get fun decor tips along with the organisation

The muted tones of her home are beyond soothing to look at

What to know and why to follow:

664,000 followers

Provides vlogs and more lighthearted content to offset the organising

Re-uploads many videos in Spanish

What to know and why to follow:

757,300 followers

Adds funny commentary to spice up the cleaning vids

Interacts with followers and even does giveaways, so it’s like doing chores with a friend

What to know and why to follow:

1.2 million followers

Cleans for a living and provides helpful insider tips for followers

Gets after the dirty, crusty stuff CleanTokkers love to see

What to know and why to follow:

1.4 million followers

Uses biodegradable products for a sustainable clean

Adds in ASMR to organizational videos for maximum viewer relaxation

What to know and why to follow: