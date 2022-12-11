11 of the Best Gifts for the Green Thumb in Your Life

Gardeners might seem like they have every implement ever created for gardening, but there are some stand-by favourites as well as unique finds that can please even the most prolific plant addict. From back-saving tools to houseplant care, take a look at this list for some ideas to inspire the plant enthusiast on your list.

A Hori Hori garden tool

Having a good trowel is a must for gardeners, and having one that will measure depth, help with harvest, and stand up to the test of time is even better. A Hori Hori tool is a knife, a trowel, and a depth measuring tool all in one. It has one serrated edge to cut through stems for harvest and roots while digging and comes with a sheath to protect it while not in use. As a versatile tool, it’s a great addition to any gardener’s tool kit.

A pruning set

For a gardener that has lots of shrubs to tend, a pruning set that can help keep their bushes and small trees in top shape. Especially for a beginner, a set that comes with more than one tool can help build up a selection of quality implements to support a burgeoning green thumb.

A paper-pot maker

For gardeners who start their own seeds, a paper-pot maker is a game-changer. Rather than buying peat pots or spending money on containers, this tool allows you to repurpose waste paper to make your starter pots. Not only does this tool save you money on supplies, it reduces waste too.

A seat with a purpose

A tool caddy/seat combo is a back-saver, keeping your tools close by and organised as well as giving your knees and back a rest while you’re weeding, planting, or pruning. A tool seat is a great gift for any outdoor plant enthusiast on your list.

A harvest basket and colander combo

For harvest, a carrying basket that can balance on one arm is a big help.

A digital pH metre

Testing soil pH is important to ensure optimal growing conditions for all plants. A digital pH tester can keep your favourite gardener’s soil well-balanced for vegetables, flowers, or whatever you want to grow and is reusable unlike soil test strips.

A watering can

For someone who loves plants, watering is a big part of their passion. A hose isn’t always the most practical approach, so having a watering can handy is always a good idea. A unique watering can or a sleek one can bring some personality into the daily routine of the gardener on your list.

Wildflower seed mixes by region

Having wildflowers that are native to the area where you live can help attract pollinators and keep the soil healthy. Growing native plants can also bring local wildlife to your yard and help support your local ecosystem. For gardeners who love to have birds, bees, and butterflies in their garden, a local seed mix is a great gift.

A plant mister

For houseplants, misting is important. For someone just starting out or expanding their collection, a fancy mister is a perfect gift. Keeping your houseplants well hydrated is a must, and there’s something enjoyable doing it with a fancy mister.

A watering wand

An extension for your hose that saves your back and lengthens your reach is a great gift for any gardener. Get to hard-to-reach places, reach hanging baskets without a ladder, and hose off pavement when you’re done weeding without needing to crouch.

A houseplant subscription

For the plant enthusiast who is just starting their collection, or someone who just can’t ever have enough plants, a houseplant subscription is a great gift.