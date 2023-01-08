‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
You Should Be Rotating Your Houseplants

Elizabeth Yuko

Photo: New Africa, Shutterstock

Houseplants can add some some colour and life to an otherwise dull space. But even if you’re making sure that they get plenty of water and sunlight, you may notice that from time-to-time, some of your plants may start to look a little lopsided. If that’s the case, you probably need to start rotating your houseplants. Here’s how to do it.

Why you should rotate your houseplants

Unlike some of their outdoor counterparts, only one side of a houseplant is directly facing the sun as it comes through the window. In order to correct this, plants naturally start growing towards the sunlight — even if they managed to sprout in the shade.

This is a process called “phototropism,” and here’s how it works, per Liz Baessler of Gardening Know How:

“Every plant contains cells called auxins, and their growth rate determines the shape of the plant. Auxins on the side of the plant that receives full sun grow shorter and sturdier, while auxins that are on the shadier side of the plant grow longer and spindlier. This means one side of your plant grows taller than the other, making for that craning, bending effect.”

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to this problem: Rotating your houseplant.

How to rotate a houseplant

“Rotating” a houseplant simply refers to turning its planter or pot to change the direction it’s facing. There are a few different approaches you can take:

Some plants will start to correct their growth right away, while others may take a few weeks.

