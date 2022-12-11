11 of the Best Gifts for the DIYer on Your List

Giving the right gift to a DIY home renovator can be challenging. With lots to choose from, picking out just the right thing for your favourite home maintenance expert or finding something great for a kitchen cabinet self-installer can really be tricky. From beginners to DIY veterans, here are some of our favourite gift options to consider.

A decent drill set

Photo: Nakornthai, Shutterstock

If someone on your list is tackling home repairs for the first time, there’s nothing more useful than a decent drill set. Newer sets usually come with a drill, impact driver, and batteries, but a few also include some bits and pieces. Having a dependable tool like this around can help out on a variety of projects from hanging cabinets to unclogging drains. With the right bits, this set can be used for carpentry as well as paint stirring. It’s one of the hardest working tool sets you can own.

A good tape measure

Photo: gd_project, Shutterstock

Tape measures are a useful tool and as a stocking stuffer, it can really be a crowd pleaser. Tape measures aren’t all created equal and having one that locks to keep it extended, hooks easily onto the end of your material, and can be read in the position you’re using it in can really be a game changer.

A versatile ladder

Photo: kasarp studio, Shutterstock

Ladders seem like a no-brainer but getting one that’s height-adjustable and can be set up to work in a variety of spaces makes lots of renovation tasks easier — even changing a light bulb.

A set of wrenches

Photo: Andrii Spy_k, Shutterstock

There’s nothing worse when you’re working on a sink or putting together a set of shelves than discovering you don’t have the wrench you need. Having a variety of sizes at your disposal will make that possibility slimmer, so wrenches are a good gift for a DIYer who likes to tinker.

A snap-back nail set

Photo: STILLFX, Shutterstock

A nail set can come in handy for making finish nails flush without denting up the surrounding surface. From taking care of popped nails on your baseboard to flushing up finish nails on those shelves you made yourself, this is a pocket-sized tool that will make your project smooth without the use of a hammer.

Sturdy sawhorses

Photo: Les Weber, Shutterstock

A project can go south quickly if your work surface is wobbly. From painting to countertop installation, an adjustable-height set of sawhorses can make everything simpler.

A drain augur

Photo: M-Production, Shutterstock

If you like to do your own home repair, you will inevitably encounter a clogged drain or two in your time. A snake is safer for your pipes than chemical drain cleaners and is reusable to tackle multiple clogs. Some augurs can be either hand-operated, or driven with a drill attachment. It also comes with its own bag and a handy pair of work gloves for dirty jobs.

A quality level

Photo: rawf8, Shutterstock

Hanging cabinets and shelves, hanging pictures, and running drain lines all require proper levelling. A DIY renovator will use a level for many projects, so having one that will last is a necessity. A level with multiple angles for vertical, horizontal, and even 90-degree angles is a good addition to any tool kit.

A stud finder

Photo: The Toidi, Shutterstock

If you’re making your own built-ins, hanging cabinets, or just putting up art, a stud-finder is a must. Although there are ways to measure for studs, they’re not fool-proof, so using a stud-finder is always a good idea.

A hose wand

Photo: Vineyard Perspective, Shutterstock

For the gardener on your list, this is the hose attachment that will save their back as well as eliminate climbing when watering plants. These helpful extensions can be added to any standard hose for extra reach. You can also use it for tasks like washing your car or hosing down your siding — just don’t hook it up while the weather is still below freezing or it can crack.

A tool library membership

Photo: Chepko Danil Vitalevich, Shutterstock

If you’re not sure what your favourite DIY renovator needs, getting them a membership to a tool library is an excellent gift. Membership in a lending or low-cost rental program is the best way to provide access to the variety of tools someone could need to use without filling their house with tools they only need for a few days. It’s a convenient, environmentally sustainable, and educational way to give the gift of tools, often accompanied with some free advice, as well.