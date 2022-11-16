You Can Finally Kick a Specific Person Off Your Netflix

Netflix might be doing away with free password sharing soon, but until then, the passwords are still flowing freely. If you’re generous with your Netflix account, you’ve no doubt found yourself saddled with moochers. Maybe you loaned your password out to a friend to catch up on Stranger Things, or you’re still logged into an ex’s TV and notice a lot of content you didn’t watch. No matter the case, there’s now an easy way to kick anyone off your Netflix account.

In the past, the only way to deal with Netflix moochers was the nuclear option: sign out of all devices. Sure, this feature kicks any unwanted users off the account, but it also kicks you off the account on every device you’re signed into. The price for Netflix justice is to sign back into Netflix on your TV, iPad, smartphone, and anywhere you watch. In short, it wasn’t fun.

Netflix now allows users to remove select devices off of the account, which makes this process so much easier. Now, you can rest assured no unauthorised users are streaming your subscription — without needing to remove yourself from your devices.

Of course, Netflix’s timing is suspect. It’s not likely adding this option to make your life easier, but to bring the end of free password sharing. After all, it’s going to start charging you for any users who stream outside your household, so there better be a button to stop them from tacking onto your monthly bill.

How to selectively remove users from your Netflix account

Once you notice some suspicious streaming on your account, log into Netflix from a browser, choose your profile, then click your icon in the top right and choose “Account.” Alternatively, log in from this link to view this settings page directly.

From here, click “Manage access and devices.” This page will show you every active Netflix session on your account. Each session will include the user, device, relative location, date, and time, so you can pinpoint which sessions are ok and which aren’t. If you see a session that you want to kick off, just click “Sign Out.” After a moment, Netflix will remove that device’s access to your account.

As long as the person doesn’t know your Netflix account, you’re all set. However, if they do know it, they can obviously log back in themselves. If you want to lock them out for sure, change your password from this link. And if you still want to use the nuclear option, you’ll find “Sign out of all devices” under “Manage access and devices” on the main Account settings page.