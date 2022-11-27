Use Nature for Free Christmas Decorations

Looking to save money on holiday decorations this year? Along with reusing (or repurposing) pieces you have from previous years, you can freshen up your festive decor with a little help from nature. Here’s what to know.

How to decorate for the holidays using pieces from nature

First, a few ground rules. If you’re fortunate enough to own a house with your own yard, then by all means, help yourself to what’s there. City-dwellers and others who don’t have access to their own nature shouldn’t trespass on private property, or take things from parks. They can, however, ask friends and family with trees and yards if they could pop over and help tidy up their property (i.e. forage for holiday decorations).

Anyway, here are a few ideas:

Evergreen branches

The most obvious — and most versatile — of the natural decorations, branches from evergreen trees can be used for everything from garland, to tablescapes, to wreaths, to greenery around a nativity scene. Pop a few sprigs in a clear glass bottle, tie a ribbon or piece of twine around it, and place it anywhere in your home that could use a little sprucing up.

No evergreen trees in your area? If you happen to live near one of those Christmas tree pop-ups on the street, in an empty lot, or in a car park, ask the vendor if they have any broken branches they want to get rid of, or if you have permission to pick up those that are already on the ground.

Pinecones

Another winter classic, pinecones can be used in a variety of ways, including filling a bowl and used as a centrepiece, making into ornaments, or glued together as a wreath.

Sticks and twigs

Like evergreen branches, you can put a few twigs into a vase or glass jar for instant holiday decor. If come across any longer sticks that are relatively flexible, bend a few into a round shape, secure them, then add some greenery at the bottom, perhaps a pinecone, and make a wreath.