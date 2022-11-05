This New Lightbulb From Bunnings Will Shine Brighter and Live Longer Than You Ever Will

Signify has launched a new lightbulb that comes with the promise of outliving you. Well, kind of. Signify reckons its new Philips Ultra Efficient Range can last up to 50 years.

Of course, there’s a caveat with that. The lightbulb can last 50 years if you use it only for three hours a day. They reach that conclusion from the new Philips Ultra Efficient Range lightbulb having a projected life span of 50,000 hours.

The pitch from Signify? “With an amazing lifetime of up to half a century, Australians can say goodbye to more regular changes and hello to savings on their energy bill”.

To launch the new lightbulb, Signify commissioned some research.

“The range reflects Philips’ commitment to sustainability, and uses new technology to cut carbon emissions, reduce material waste and lower energy usage,” Signify said. “Sustainability is not only important to Signify, who were certificated carbon neutral since September 2020, as the research also revealed that Australia’s appetite for sustainable energy is growing, with eight in 10 (81 per cent) Australians agreeing they are interested in more sustainable options when it comes to lighting solutions in their home.”

Something else included in the research was that 12 per cent of respondents admitted they’d be likely to sit in the dark rather than changing the humble household globe. Same, to be honest.

Anyway, the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs, Signify said, meet the high-quality Philips EyeComfort criteria. They’re also the brand’s most energy-efficient lamps (in this shape).

There’s not really a whole lot else to say, a lightbulb that’ll last you 50 years, what will they think of next.

You can get the Signify Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 2.3W and the Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 4W from Bunnings for $15 and $18 respectively. And, yes, you can fit out an entire smart home at Bunnings if you want.