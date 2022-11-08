3 Reasons the Philippines Should Be Your Next Holiday Destination

Travel is very much back on the agenda for Aussies and it appears that in 2023 that trend is only going to grow. If you’re keen to start planning your next international vacay, we’ve got a whole lot of inspiration ready and waiting for you on the site, but today, we want to take a particularly close look at the Philippines.

The island destination (it’s made up of over 7,000), which is on average under 9 hours away, stands as a pretty attractive holiday option for Aussies who want to experience a mixture of beachside relaxation, rich culture and incredible food.

To help highlight just how perfect a trip to the Philippines may be for you, the Philippines Department of Tourism has shared three points to consider when thinking about holidaying here.

3 reasons to make the Philippines your next holiday destination

A trip to the Philippines is (usually) rather affordable

The Philippines Department of Tourism shared that one of the most attractive qualities of the Philippines to Aussie tourists is that because of its location, flights are often pretty reasonably priced.

“…one of Asia’s longest-serving carriers, Cebu Pacific, operates direct low-cost flights to Manila out of Sydney (and soon Melbourne), with streamlined connections to Auckland too, offering some of the fairest fares around,” The Philippines Department of Tourism team explained over email. “Better still, Cebu Pacific has a robust domestic route network around the islands, which means you can easily and cost-effectively reach different parts of the Philippines, from all its main islands to some of the more remote and serene corners of the archipelago.

Additionally, luxury accommodation options won’t set you back a jaw-dropping amount, either. If you’re looking for beautiful hotel stays for a reasonable price, you’ll likely have a few options to choose from.

The tourism board recommends “Cebu’s Granada Beach Resort, which offers spectacular panoramic views of the Bohol Sea and coral reef”.

Just do be sure to consider sustainable travel options when visiting the Philippines (and all destinations, really), as the country has had a history of damage to natural areas due to over-tourism in places like Boracay.

There is no shortage of tasty food options

If you’re after a trip fit for a foodie, the Philippines is a good option to consider. The country’s tourism board shares that “many hotels will at least include breakfast as part of your stay, but delicious food is plentiful, cheap, and easy to find in the Philippines”.

“While you could easily pick up some street food on the go for under AUD$5, even restaurant meals can be found for less than $10. And with local beers costing somewhere around $3, your entire daily sustenance is unlikely to leave much of a dent in your wallet.”

In terms of what you should try, it’s recommended that meat-eaters give the BBQ a taste “from succulent pork skewers to crispy marinated chicken and rice”. If you’re a sweet tooth, you should also consider giving Halo Halo (a shaved ice dish) a try.

There are guided tours aplenty in the Philippines

If you’re looking for some local insight into the area you’re visiting, The Philippines Department of Tourism shared that there are loads of incredible vendors who can help you with that. It will give you an even more memorable experience, too.

“By joining some organised tours, you’ll visit places you might not otherwise find, learn more about the nature and culture around you, and perhaps even experience the real Philippines by meeting and engaging with locals,” they shared. Examples include “cruising the subterranean waters in Palawan’s Puerto Princesa Underground River National Park for around $50 or enjoying an all-day El Nido island hopping adventure, including lunch, for under $50.” “The Philippines is also one of the world’s top diving destinations offering a range of affordable guided dive tours, including equipment lasting just a few hours to a few days.”

Convinced? We’re already packing our bags.