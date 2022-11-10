All the Ways You Can Use Pegboards for Home Storage and Decor

Pegboards are often relegated to the garage or the basement for keeping tools organised. They’re great for that, but there are many other organizational tasks that peg boards can help you tackle, from craft supplies to kitchen pantries — and a few fun ways to use them that are more pretty than practical. Dressing up a pegboard or using it in one of these ways can help you expand storage and conquer your clutter on a budget.

Using a pegboard on a whole wall, like you would with a tool bench isn’t necessary. You can buy pre-cut pegboard panels in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of your space. In addition to different sizes, you can find various colours, including black, white, and unfinished, as well as different materials like hardboard, steel, and laminate — and they can painted with interior latex paint. Try using 1 x 2” or 1 x 3” boards on the back of your pegboard to frame the edges — that will give you a way to hang and create enough of a gap between the wall and the board to hang your hooks in place.

Using a pegboard for jewellery

Using a smaller pegboard on a bathroom wall or over your dresser as a catch for necklaces, hair ties, or ID lanyards is a great way to find a new use for this hardworking standby. You can find painted hooks that look more decorative than their steel counterparts, or you can choose to use the more industrial steel hooks. The advantage of this setup is that you can decide the spacing and parameters of your hooks to tailor it to your needs.

Using a pegboard for kitchen storage

A pegboard can be quite useful in the kitchen, as well. Keeping measuring spoons and cups wrangled and giving cooking utensils a place to belong can be a great use for a pegboard. One can be kept on the back of a cabinet or pantry door or on the wall next to the stove. Use “j” hooks to secure kitchen tools and allow them to hang easily; you can even hang a spice rack by mounting a shelf or basket. This can add accessible storage to jumbled cabinet spaces.

Using pegboard in your home office

Your home office could also benefit from a pegboard makeover. Use a set of rings with cups to store pens, pushpins, rubber bands, and paperclips to keep your desktop clear and your utensils accessible. You can also use baskets and hooks to hold everything from extra charging cords to staplers. Being able to easily customise your set-up will allow you to keep all your office supplies close by while also keeping space free for work.

Using a pegboard as art

For a less practical but much more fun approach to pegboards, you can use a pegboard as a giant cross-stitch board. For kids craft — or for some needed brain stimulation — you can use cotton yarn to weave cross stitch patterns into pegboard with a large tapestry needle. These can be done and redone, or tied and finished to hang on the wall. The types of pegboards that will work the best for this project are hardboard and laminate varieties. Steel pegboard is more abrasive, so it might be difficult to string the yarn without breaking it.

Using a pegboard as a sign

Peg boards can also be used to make string signs by making the outline of your letters from pegs and then stringing yarn or string around the pegs. You can use the pegs to make abstract shapes, as well. For an easily changeable sign, or some colourful changeable art, this project can be a fun and affordable way to brighten up a space. To add some interest, you can also use LED lights to your pegboard art for a cheap and simple light-up sign.