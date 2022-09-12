Everything Australians Need to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

As you’re all aware by now, London Bridge is officially down – i.e. Queen Elizabeth II has passed. The news of her death emerged on September 9, and the updates relating to this major moment, as well as the customs that follow, have continued to pour out since. One thing many are wondering about next is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II: when is it, where will it be held and will people be able to watch on at home?

Here is everything we presently know.

When and where is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle and her coffin is travelling from there through to London presently – you can follow updates on this journey here.

Over the coming days, there will be a series of commemorative services. For example, on Monday, September 12 (Scotland time), there will be a Procession at the Palace of Holyroodhouse which King Charles and Members of the Royal Family will take part in. Following this, the coffin will sit at St Giles’ Cathedral to allow Scottish locals to pay their respects if they wish.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 and her coffin will be kept there for four days before she is laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the ABC reports.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19th September pic.twitter.com/zia6z5A4lf — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) September 10, 2022

How can I watch the Queen’s funeral in Australia?

For those wishing to watch along at home from Australia, we can confirm the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be televised. You can watch the ceremony on ABC at 8:00 pm AEST on Monday, September 19.

Why Westminster Abbey?

Per reports from the ABC, holding the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey is a slight break in tradition as most monarchs have had ceremonies held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Queen will be the first to have a funeral at Westminster Abbey since King George II in 1760.

However, this is the place where Queen Elizabeth II saw her father, King George VI’s coronation; where she married Prince Philip; where she had her own coronation, and where many royal weddings and funerals were held over the course of her life.

It’s clearly a place of notable significance.

Who can we expect to be at the funeral?

The British royal family is, of course, set to attend – and that includes the Queen’s four children (King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew), her grandchildren (Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn), and her family’s respective partners, including the Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley are confirmed to travel to London for the ceremony. As will US President Joe Biden, New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern and the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss, among other international political figures. Vanity Fair reports that the royal families of Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are expected to attend also.