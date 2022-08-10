Level Up Your Life

What Do You Do About Instagram After a Breakup?

Lindsey Ellefson

Published 50 mins ago: August 11, 2022 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:breakup
divorcefamilylawhumaninterestinstagramoperatingsystemssocialmediasocialnetworkingservicessoftware
What Do You Do About Instagram After a Breakup?
Photo: Kleber Cordeiro, Shutterstock

Getting into and out of relationships is stressful enough, but the advent of the social media age has really complicated the process in frustrating new ways. We now use the internet to find dates who, if we’re lucky, turn into real-life flings. Then we have to put time and thought into a strategy for revealing (or at least implying) we are coupled-up, and how many relationship-y snaps we share. But after the fling flames out, we are faced with a new dilemma: what happens in our little phone-addled brains after a breakup.

You’re already probably wrestling with the dangerous urge to stalk your ex’s social profiles , searching for clues they’re moving on. But what about your profile, not to mention your general online conduct?

Do you delete (or at least archive) all the old photos of your ex? Do you tweet or post more than normal to your Story to give your former flame the impression you’re thriving in their absence, even if you’re not? Do you go dark for a while, and relish the break from social media?

Let us know how you handle the online public face of your breakups. As much as we want to pretend it doesn’t matter, who among us hasn’t done a deep dive on someone else’s Instagram grid after suspecting they went through a conscious uncoupling? The people are watching, so let’s figure out what to do about it together.

  

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.