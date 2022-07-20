You Can Now Quickly Edit Multiple Photos at Once on Your iPhone

Unless you’re a professional photographer, you really don’t need a powerful third-party photo editor on the iPhone. Over the past couple of years, Apple has built quite a robust image editor right inside the Photos app that allows you to tweak everything from contrast to white balance. And with iOS 16, Apple is adding a feature you usually only find in pro image editing apps: the ability to batch process photos.

This feature lets you take precise edits from one photo and apply them to a bunch of photos. If you’re processing photos from the same shoot or location, this can be quite convenient. The feature is slightly hidden, though, so you might not know where to find it.

Note: This new feature is available only in iOS 16, which is currently available as a public beta. The update will be released as a stable build in fall 2022.

To use this feature, choose an image, tap the “Edit” button to enter the editing mode, do your thing, and tap “Done” to save the edits.

Screenshot: Khamosh Pathak

Now that the image is edited, tap the three-dotted Menu button from the top toolbar, and choose “Copy Edits.” Your iPhone will copy all editing parameters to the clipboard. Go to the album where you want to paste the edits and tap the “Select” button from the top. Choose as many images as you like, tap the three-dotted Menu button and “Paste Edits.”

A small box at the bottom of the screen will keep you updated on the progress of the edits, but it should only take a couple of seconds for the edits to be applied to all the photos you selected. If you ever regret these edits, you can quickly undo them: Tap the three-dotted Menu button again, then tap Revert to Original.