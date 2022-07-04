Level Up Your Life

The Best Tall-Growing House Plants Money Can Buy

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 3 hours ago: July 4, 2022 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:environment
flora of mexicogardeninghouse plantshuman interestornamental plants
The Best Tall-Growing House Plants Money Can Buy
Photo: Greg Brave, Shutterstock

When we decorate our homes, we tend to focus on areas we can reach. That’s at least in part because unless you have one of those fancy library ladders that glide around a room, you probably try to minimise the amount of time you spend having to use one to reach the higher parts of a room.

One way you can add some height to your home decor is to get a houseplant that is either already tall, or that you know has the ability to grow tall over time. Here are a few to consider.

Majesty palm

Potential height: Up to 10 feet

  • Slow-growing, but grows fastest in bright, indirect light
  • Likes high humidity
  • Pet-friendly plant

Bird of paradise

Potential height: 1.83 m indoors

  • Likes bright, indirect sunlight
  • Can grow up to 25-feet tall in the wild
  • Grows out and up
  • Wipe down leaves — they tend to collect dust

Money tree

Potential height: 6 to 8 feet

  • Likes bright, indirect light
  • Has a compact root system, so prefers to be in a smaller pot
  • Trim leaves semi-regularly
  • Unique braided stem

Ficus Audrey

Potential height: 5 to 10 feet

  • Likes bright, indirect light
  • Thrives in humidity, so place near a humidifier or spritz leaves regularly
  • Easier to grow than the fiddle fig leaf but produces a similar dramatic look

Snake plant

Potential height: Up to 5 feet

  • Very low-maintenance and good for beginners
  • They’re succulents, so don’t overwater or mist
  • Shallow root systems, so they can stay in the same pot for several years (just refresh the soil every so often)

Rubber plant

Potential height: 3 to 10 feet

  • Likes bright light
  • Will grow fastest in south- or west-facing window
  • Benefits from occasional fertiliser
  • Transplant into larger pot every year or two so roots have enough room to continue to grow

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.