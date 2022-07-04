The Best Tall-Growing House Plants Money Can Buy

When we decorate our homes, we tend to focus on areas we can reach. That’s at least in part because unless you have one of those fancy library ladders that glide around a room, you probably try to minimise the amount of time you spend having to use one to reach the higher parts of a room.

One way you can add some height to your home decor is to get a houseplant that is either already tall, or that you know has the ability to grow tall over time. Here are a few to consider.

Majesty palm

Potential height: Up to 10 feet

Slow-growing, but grows fastest in bright, indirect light

Likes high humidity

Pet-friendly plant

Bird of paradise

Potential height: 1.83 m indoors

Likes bright, indirect sunlight

Can grow up to 25-feet tall in the wild

Grows out and up

Wipe down leaves — they tend to collect dust

Money tree

Potential height: 6 to 8 feet

Likes bright, indirect light

Has a compact root system, so prefers to be in a smaller pot

Trim leaves semi-regularly

Unique braided stem

Ficus Audrey

Potential height: 5 to 10 feet

Likes bright, indirect light

Thrives in humidity, so place near a humidifier or spritz leaves regularly

Easier to grow than the fiddle fig leaf but produces a similar dramatic look

Snake plant

Potential height: Up to 5 feet

Very low-maintenance and good for beginners

They’re succulents, so don’t overwater or mist

Shallow root systems, so they can stay in the same pot for several years (just refresh the soil every so often)

Rubber plant

Potential height: 3 to 10 feet