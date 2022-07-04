The Best Tall-Growing House Plants Money Can Buy

When we decorate our homes, we tend to focus on areas we can reach. That’s at least in part because unless you have one of those fancy library ladders that glide around a room, you probably try to minimise the amount of time you spend having to use one to reach the higher parts of a room.
One way you can add some height to your home decor is to get a houseplant that is either already tall, or that you know has the ability to grow tall over time. Here are a few to consider.
Majesty palm
Potential height: Up to 10 feet
- Slow-growing, but grows fastest in bright, indirect light
- Likes high humidity
- Pet-friendly plant
Bird of paradise
Potential height: 1.83 m indoors
- Likes bright, indirect sunlight
- Can grow up to 25-feet tall in the wild
- Grows out and up
- Wipe down leaves — they tend to collect dust
Money tree
Potential height: 6 to 8 feet
- Likes bright, indirect light
- Has a compact root system, so prefers to be in a smaller pot
- Trim leaves semi-regularly
- Unique braided stem
Ficus Audrey
Potential height: 5 to 10 feet
- Likes bright, indirect light
- Thrives in humidity, so place near a humidifier or spritz leaves regularly
- Easier to grow than the fiddle fig leaf but produces a similar dramatic look
Snake plant
Potential height: Up to 5 feet
- Very low-maintenance and good for beginners
- They’re succulents, so don’t overwater or mist
- Shallow root systems, so they can stay in the same pot for several years (just refresh the soil every so often)
Rubber plant
Potential height: 3 to 10 feet
- Likes bright light
- Will grow fastest in south- or west-facing window
- Benefits from occasional fertiliser
- Transplant into larger pot every year or two so roots have enough room to continue to grow
Log in to comment on this story!Log in