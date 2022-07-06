Flood Disaster Payment NSW: Who Is Eligible and How Do You Get It?

NSW residents who have been impacted by the most recent bout of floods will be able to apply for a disaster payment of up to $1,000 from July 7, 2022. The flood disaster payment, which was set in motion by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, July 6, is available to adults and children from areas affected by floods in NSW starting from June 27.

Here’s everything we know about claiming financial support if you’ve been affected.

NSW flood disaster payment: What’s the deal?

Per the Service Australia website, the flood disaster payment is set to become available for claims on July 7 from 2:00 pm. As mentioned, financial support is available for folks impacted by the NSW floods which began on June 27. The website states that more information will become available soon, so watch this space.

Adults are eligible for a $1,000 payment and $400 can be claimed for children.

As of July 7, you can apply for the payment on the Service Australia website here.

The ABC reports that this will be a cash payment, leaving the allocation of funds up to the people receiving support. It also states that all Australian residents, or eligible visa holders and eligible New Zealanders, who live in the areas declared disaster zones can claim the payment.

As of July 5, the flood disaster zones are:

Blacktown

Blue Mountains

Camden

Canterbury Bankstown

Campbelltown

Central Coast

Cessnock

Fairfield

Georges River

Hawkesbury

Hornsby

Kiama

Lithgow

Liverpool

Northern Beaches

Penrith

Shellharbour

Shoalhaven

Sutherland

The Hills

Wingecarribee

Wollondilly

Wollongong

In terms of eligibility for the flood disaster payment, the ABC writes that this will be considered based on serious impact from the NSW floods, including serious injury; having an immediate family member die or go missing; major damage to your home or a major asset.

Financial support (in the form of concessional loans, transport subsidies or grants) is also available for small businesses, not-for-profits, sporting clubs and primary producers.

This announcement from the government comes after evacuation orders have been put in place for a number of areas across NSW. The June floods are the third major flooding event to hit the state in a matter of months. We’ll update this piece with any additional details you may need to know as they become available.