Use a Subscription Manager to Stop Paying for Services You Don’t Use

From Netflix, to iCloud or Google Cloud, to Amazon Prime, to Blue Apron, you probably subscribe to more subscription-based services than you can easily remember — which can be a problem when it comes to cancelling services that you aren’t actually using anymore.

This is where a subscription manager will come in handy.

What is a subscription manager?

In simple terms, a subscription manager is a platform that will log all of your subscription services, allowing you to peruse them at a glance and monitor what fees you’re paying weekly, monthly or annually.

After signing up for one of the many subscription services available (many of which lure you in with a free trial or a significant discount), it’s easy to forget and let those monthly charges accumulate.

Whether you sign up for a streaming service or a subscription for new clothing, it’s important to track the services you’re paying for and periodically audit the list to dump the ones you don’t use.

A number of worthy subscription managers can be found on the iOS App Store or Google Play app store; there are also web-based options if you prefer to manage your accounts on a desktop or laptop. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourites.

Native subscription managers (Android or iOS)

Both Android and iOS operating systems allow users to manage their subscriptions natively. These subscription managers are built-in, so you can access them without downloading any additional apps. Recently, Apple updated its subscription management page for users, making it an easy-to-use interface and showing which subscriptions are active or inactive.

Android

To find your subscriptions on an Android phone:

Open the Google Play Store.

Tap your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on Payments & subscriptions.

Tap on Subscriptions.

From there, you’ll be able to check out what you’ve subscribed to and what you’re currently paying for via the Google Play Store. You can also select any subscriptions you want to cancel on this screen. Some subscriptions may allow you to pause your subscription and resume paying once you need to use that service again.

Apple

If you use an Apple iPhone or iPad, there are two methods to find your subscriptions using the Settings app or the App Store app.

First, open the Settings app. Tap on your name on the top of the screen and tap Subscriptions to see which Apple services you’re subscribed to.

Or, in the App Store, tap on your profile icon on the top right of the screen and tap Subscriptions on the following screen. This will allow you to view your current subscriptions and make changes.

App-based subscription managers

For subscriptions that go beyond those paid for via Google Play or the App Store, consider one of these app-based managers:

TechCrunch, Apple, Forbes, Money and The Wall Street Journal have all reported on Truebill, a subscription manager with over 3.4 million active users. Aside from managing subscriptions, Truebill features include:

Spending Insights

Bill Negotiation

Autopilot Savings

Credit Scores

Budgeting

Mint markets itself as a budget tracker and planner, but it also has a subscription management feature. You can easily see and prevent unwanted subscriptions from charging you, and you can renew subscriptions you want to continue paying for.

Mint aims to enable you to easily audit your subscriptions, dump the ones you don’t need, and redirect it to other, more essential spending.

Billbot helps you keep track of recurring expenses, create expense profiles and get insights into your fixed costs.

The app is a little more fun than some others, allowing you to customise your experience with emojis. It also supports multiple languages and currencies.

Other subscription managers to consider

Aside from the options above, here are some other popular subscription managers you can consider.