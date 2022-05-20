PSA: The Quiksilver x Stranger Things Collab Just Dropped & Turn My Wallet Upside Down

The ’80s-inspired collab of our dreams is here to celebrate the launch of Stranger Things fourth season. The legends over at Quiksilver and Netflix are dropping a collection of classic 1980s outfits ripped right from the archives (and our screens) to add a touch of Hawkins High into our wardrobes.

With season four set in 1986/1987, the first drop — the 1986 Capsule — features a range of vintage cut tees, boardies, hoodies, trackies, windbreakers, button-ups and more in bright colours, pastel tones, and bold patterns that scream peak 80s fashion.

Don’t believe us? You can check out a little teaser of the entire collection below.

One of the major perks about this drop is that it’s not just your standard collaboration. Some of the pieces from the range have actually been worn by the cast of Stranger Things throughout season four. “Quiksilver was an integral part of California fashion in the 1980s,” said Stranger Things Costume Designer Amy Parris. “The show is so true to the period that it only made sense to infuse Quiksilver archive pieces through the show this season.”

“We’ve been able to revive classic styles from the 1986 and 1987 Quik archive to align with Stranger Things 4, creating specific apparel for cast members and consumers alike,” explained Quiksilver’s Product Director Andrew Henry.

Shut up and take our money!

That’s not all, though. Quiksilver is staggering the release with multiple themed capsules dropping over the coming weeks. Giving new meaning to the gift that keeps on giving.

The first drop launched today, and here’s what we’ve already added to our carts from the 1986 Capsule.

Hawkins Jacket, $159.99

Lenora Fleece Tracksuit Pants, $79.99

Lenora Windbreaker Jacket, $99.99

OG Arch, $79.99

Women’s Upsidedown shirt, $69.99

Our winter wardrobes are in desperate need of all of the above. And these are just a few of the pieces from this drop that you can get your hands on here. If you’re keen to be among the first to see drop two, you can sign up for early access right here.