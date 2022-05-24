Let’s Rock: Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Is Almost Here

ELVIS has entered the building. Baz Luhrmann is back at it again in 2022 with his next movie, ELVIS, soon coming into the world.

It’s a colourful, music-filled feature about the titular rocker and I can’t wait.

Here’s what we know about Baz Luhrmann’s next epic, ELVIS. Let’s rock.

First, the 2022 trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS

“I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero.”

Focusing on Elvis’ life from a young boy to the rocker who changed music in America, ELVIS looks like it’ll be a glossy, colourful and music-driven epic.

Baz Luhrmann has always been one to bring a banger soundtrack into a film (please, if you haven’t, go watch Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby) so to see him do a movie about someone as big and influential as Elvis is incredible.

Also, just on a fun note, the film was mostly shot in Queensland. That’s kind of cool.

The second trailer for the film was dropped on May 24 and it proudly boasts:

“I’m gonna show you what the real Elvis is like tonight.”

What is the film about?

Set to be a retelling of a true story in the same vein as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, ELVIS focuses on the life and times of the king of rock. The trailer brings up some pretty big events that occurred during Elvis’ life, such as the assassinations of JFK and Martin Luther King Jr., so we can expect a good portion of this film to be about things that changed the United States, too.

And, well, why wouldn’t it be? You can’t talk about Elvis, someone as groundbreaking, norm challenging, hip-swinging and rock-performing without talking about the changing world around him.

Much of Elvis’ music and inspiration comes from Black roots, so yeah, it’d be wrong to tell the story of Elvis without talking about the context of the world around him.

The perspective of the film will come through his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his manager of more than 20 years.

Who is in the cast lineup?

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the upcoming film and Tom Hanks has stepped into the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager. Butler appears to have Elvis’ voice down; sounding almost like the king himself.

Olivia DeJone plays Priscilla Presley (Elvis’ wife) and Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers.

Additionally, David Wenham portrays Hank Snow, Dacre Montgomery plays Steve Binder, Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling, Richard Roxburg plays Vernon Presley and Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays B.B. King.

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS release date

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS will rock into theatres in Australia on June 23, 2022. The film will also be getting an Australian premiere on June 5 as a part of the Vivid program for this year and it will be screened as a part of the Sydney Film Festival on June 15 and 17 – to which we can only say thank you, thank you very much.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.