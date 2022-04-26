NBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch All the Biggest Games in Australia

Basketball fans, the NBA Playoffs are here for 2022 and that means we’re fast approaching the biggest games of the season.
If you’re following along at home and would like to know more about how to watch NBA Playoff games in Australia, here’s your guide.
NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs are an annual best-of-seven elimination tournament for the major basketball comp. The games will culminate in the tournament’s final after 16 teams go head to head.
The 2022 NBA Playoffs kicked off on April 26 and the teams hitting the court are:
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Utah Jazz
- Dallas Mavericks
- Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Phoenix Suns
- Chicago Bulls
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Denver Nuggets
- Golden State Warriors
The schedule of upcoming games is being updated live on the NBA website here.
When are the 2022 finals?
The NBA finals are expected the play from June 2, 2022, through to June 19, 2022 (if necessary).
You can find a complete breakdown of the schedule here.
Where can I watch the NBA in Australia?
There are a few options for how to watch the biggest NBA games in Australia.
Kayo Sports has been and will continue to air a selection of games this season, including every game of the NBA Playoffs and Finals, live and on-demand.
If you sign up with Kayo, you can start with the basic membership (two screens) at $25 per month, or premium (three screens) at $35 per month. This will give you access to a whole heap of sporting events across basketball, football, motorsports and more.
You can also kick this subscription off with a 14-day free trial here if you’re not sure you’re ready to commit.
If you have Fetch TV at home, you can get access to ESPN and ESPN2 by signing up for its Vibe Pack for an additional $6 per month. This will give you access to a number of NBA Playoff games each week.
Additionally, Foxtel Now also offer access to a selection of the bigger NBA games in the season under the sports HD channel pack. You can set this up from $63 per month.
If you’re after every game in the NBA season (going forward) you may want to consider an NBA League Pass at $39.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. This will give you access to games on your phone, tablet, or any device connected to the NBA App. More here.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in