The Cheapest Phone Plans on Telstra’s Network Right Now

Telstra is often referred to as Australia’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price.

However, Big T’s reputation as a premium provider doesn’t mean there aren’t more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. If you’re willing to shop around, you’ll find plenty of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all of which offer the coverage you crave at a lower cost.

Here are some of our favourite Telstra-powered SIM-only plans.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Let’s start with Boost Mobile. If you sign up before November 15, you’ll get your first $40 recharge for $15.This plan normally includes 30GB, but you’ll get a bonus 25GB on your first three recharges, giving you a total of 55GB. You’ll also get unlimited international talk and text to 20 countries, and a further 300 minutes for another 30 destinations.

Boost Mobile is worth considering because it’s the only smaller provider with access to the entire Telstra network. Every other Telstra MVNO only has access to the Telstra wholesale network. While Telstra’s full network reaches 99.5% of the population, the wholesale version covers 98.8%. On paper, it’s not a massive difference, but there are some regional and rural areas where you might not get coverage with another Telstra MVNO.

Telstra itself actually has a similar offer where you’ll get your first $30 recharge for $15. You’ll get 30GB of data on your first three recharges, but this will then drop down to 10GB thereafter. This plan includes 300 minutes to Zone 1 destinations, 60 minutes to Zone 2, and 5 minutes to Zone 3. You’ll need to sign-up before November 3 to get this deal.

Pennytel is up next with a deal where you’ll save $10 off your mobile plan for your first month and then 10% off your bill thereafter. This means you’ll pay $19.69 for your first month for 30GB, and $29.69 per month going on. This offer runs until October 31. This plan also includes unlimited calls to 15 destinations.

There’s also Belong with a 40GB plan for $35. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills plans with better bang-for-buck.

Telstra network plans with 60GB of data or more

If you need even more data, Belong is once again a good choice. $45 per month will get you an 80GB plan.

Woolworths Mobile is also worth considering: you’ll get 65GB for $45 per month AND 10% off a Woolies grocery shop once per month. This plan includes unlimited standard international talk and text to 22 countries.

ALDI has a similar plan, but the Woolies has stronger international inclusions, and the grocery discount puts it over the edge.

JB Hi-Fi is offering a $49 per month plan with 60GB of data, but you’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this one. While that’s quite a catch, the plan is actually a genuine Telstra plan in that your bill will come from Telstra and you’ll get access to the full Telstra 4G network. It’s also cheaper than Telstra’s most affordable postpaid plan, which will set you back $55 per month for 40GB.

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re after a Telstra powered plan with smaller inclusions, you should be considering either Pennytel or Belong.

On Pennytel, you’ll score 18GB for $22.49 per month. Better yet, you’ll save a further $10 on your first month. On Belong, you’ll pay $25 per month for 20GB.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.