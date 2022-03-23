The Best Running Headphones That’ll Suit Every Style and Budget

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Talk to anyone who runs regularly, and they’ll tell you how important music is. Finding the right songs and using them as motivation can take your run from painful to powerful. Finding the right music to motivate you is only one part of the puzzle. The other part is finding the best running headphones to support you. Whether they’re wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones or sport earphones, There’s something to suit every runner’s style and budget.

To save you the trouble of scouring the internet, we’ve tracked down the best running headphones of 2022, according to customer reviews.

READ MORE How to Know When It's Time for New Running Shoes

The Bose Sport Earbuds have been a continued fan-favourite for quite some time now. Delivering a high-quality audio experience with wireless convenience, this model can deliver up to 5 hours of battery life along with being sweat and weather resistant. These particular earbuds deliver crisp, clear and balanced sounds, no matter how loud you turn it up, while the earbuds’ sleek design allows them to snug in your ears. And the ear tips won’t hurt your ears no matter how long you exercise for and won’t fall out no matter how much you move.

AirPods are a highly popular option among runners. Given their shape, they can fit snugly inside the ear and rarely fall out when moving around during workouts. The sound quality is excellent, as is the battery life — the fact that they’re one of the best wireless running headphones is just an added bonus. An all round, they’re a great option for running enthusiasts. Plus, you can typically find a pair for every budget these days, given there are 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen, Pro and AirPod Max’s to choose from. (All of which are on sale on Amazon right now.)

The best feature of these headphones is undoubtedly the sweat and splash resistance. If you’re known for going hard on a run, they’re a great option for you. They also have a 6-hour battery life if you’re more of a long-distance runner.

If you hate feeling like there’s something covering your ears while running, these are the perfect headphones for you. Weighing in at only 26g, it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all while still being able to enjoy your favourite music. Once fully charged, the AfterShokz will give you up to 8 hours of playing time.

These are at the higher end of the price point, but it’s entirely justifiable given the sound quality. These wireless running headphones come with a charging case similar to AirPods, which provide more than 24 hours of playtime when utilised. Adjustable ear hooks allow the device to fit snugly over your ears while delivering a sophisticated sound quality.

These sweat and waterproof headphones are perfect for runners. The ultra foam tips are entirely adaptable to individual ears, allowing them to mould to your exact shape for maximum comfort. If you’re always known to run come rain, hail or shine, these can adapt to any weather condition given they’re shock, dust, water, and sweat-resistant.

There you have it, the best running headphones of 2022. There’s nothing left to do but hit the pavement and press play on your favourite song. If you have any other favourites, be sure to leave them in the comments.

This article has been updated since its original publication.