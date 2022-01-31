How to Convert Your Bedroom into a Private Cinema on Any Budget

As more and more movies skip their big cinematic debuts and head straight for streaming services, it could be time to invest in your very own home cinema.

A common misconception is that you need tonnes of money or one of those big theatre rooms to bring your vision to life. But the reality is, you can create your own private home cinema in your bedroom for as little as $365. All you need is a projector, a projector screen, a sound system, blackout curtains, bedding and of course, a popcorn machine. How’s that for Netflix and chill?

Ahead, we’ve selected some highly-rated essentials to help you in your home cinema quest.

Home cinema essentials

A projector

Let’s start with the basics — if you don’t have a TV (or a lot of space) in your bedroom, a portable projector is a perfect solution. Depending on how much you want to spend, a decent quality portable projector starts around the $70 mark, like Prime’s Centre LCD Portable Mini Projector, $69.99. However, if you’ve got a little more wiggle room in your budget, it could be worth investing in this Mini Projector for iPhone, $178.99 or Nebula’s Capsule Smart Mini Projector, $660.45.

Prime’s Centre LCD Portable Mini Projector, $69.99

Mini Projector for iPhone, $178.99

Nebula’s Capsule Smart Mini Projector, $660.45

A projector screen

If you don’t have a free wall, it’s worth measuring your space so you can purchase a projector screen. You can pick them up relatively cheap online, like this UTSLIVE 120″ 16:9 Simple Projector Screen, $36.99 or this Emitto 100″ Projector Screen, $118.75.

UTSLIVE 120″ 16:9 Simple Projector Screen, $36.99

Emitto 100″ Projector Screen, $118.75

Sound systems

If you’re watching an action flick or anything flick for that matter, you’re going to want crisp, clear sound. However, you don’t have to invest in a super expensive surround sound system just to get it. Sound bars are a great workaround and easy to store. For an affordable and immersive surround sound experience try, Yamaha’s Compact Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, Bluetooth and Clear Voice ($198) or for something with a lil’ more oomph, try Yamaha’s YAS-209 Sound bar with Wireless Subwoofer, 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth and Built-in Alexa Voice Control ($375).

Yamaha’s Compact Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, Bluetooth and Clear Voice ($198)

Yamaha’s YAS-209 Sound bar with Wireless Subwoofer, 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth and Built-in Alexa Voice Control ($375).

A popcorn machine

Of course, no home cinema is complete without a popcorn machine! When it comes to popcorn makers, you don’t want something huge that takes up heaps of space, so we recommend this mini Salter’s Electric Popcorn Maker Machine ($53.44) or this highly-rated Microwaveable Silicone Popcorn Popper ($21.89). If you do want to go all out like it’s your local Hoyts, though — may we suggest this Vintage 10-Cup Kettle Popcorn Maker ($541.77)?

Electric Popcorn Maker Machine ($53.44)

Microwaveable Silicone Popcorn Popper ($21.89)

Vintage 10-Cup Kettle Popcorn Maker ($541.77)

Blackout curtains

If you’re really keen on converting your bedroom into a private home cinema, it’s worth investing in blackout curtains like Smarcute’s Blackout Curtains ($36.49) or Smarcute’s Long Blackout Curtains ($44.98).

Smarcute’s Blackout Grey Curtains ($36.49)

Smarcute’s Long Blackout Curtains ($44.98)

Got the home cinema down pat? Head here for some of the best flicks to chuck on your new screen.