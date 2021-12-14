The Best of 404PageFound, and Other Primitive ’90s Websites That Still Exist

The idea that once something hits the internet, it’s there forever, isn’t true. Things disappear from the internet all the time, from once-thriving online communities being killed when their hosting company goes under, to publications that have their archives wiped, to personal sites that vanish when their owners stop paying the server bills. But the sites below are 1990s soldiers that avoided all of those pitfalls, to give us a look at the early internet, and a way to see ourselves online.

I started with 404PageFound’s excellent collection of somehow-still-running websites, then mined a little deeper for some of these other “diamonds.”

Personal sites: The soul of the early internet

In a world before Twitter, TikTok, and Youtube, the thought of publishing your important thoughts to a potentially worldwide audience with no filter was incredibly heady stuff for people tired of boring their friends and families. The World Wide Web made it possible, and, as a culture, we learned that most people aren’t very interesting.

I have an intense love-hate thing with this Angelfire page from 2003. This is the life’s work of Margaret Sypniewska, who has been researching genealogy and history since the early 1960’s. Amazing, right? But the design of her site is so eye-destroyingly terrible, it’s painful to read, literally. Inside the X: I am in love with this X-Files page. Fans sat down and typed out detailed descriptions of every scene and line of dialogue for every X-Files episode in its 11-year run, plus the Lone Gunmen and The Simpsons/X-Files cross-over episode. Such dedication!

Artists and thinkers

Along with one-joke and no-joke personal sites, intellectuals and artists of the early days were asking themselves what this whole web thing was about, with no one predicting that it would start out as a way to pay our bills online, and end up driving everyone insane.

Primitive entertainment marketing

While regular people and artists were grappling with how to harness the power of the web, marketers quickly figured out it was best used to get people to watch your movies and TV shows.

The Flash graveyard

When Flash took over web design in the late 1990s, many innovative, creative websites that didn’t load right were created. I’d point you to good ones, but they are all dead, a victim of flash no longer being supported — so it goes, with all of Man’s great endeavours. Check out this blog-post, though, for a look at some of the most notable Flash-revolution sites.

Web 1.0 politics

Back in the 1990s, internet propaganda wasn’t boosted through shadowy boiler-room operations in former Eastern bloc nations. It was homegrown and organic and some of it survives.

: Owning the libs online isn’t a new thing. This parody site seems tailored to make sensitive liberal people sputter angrily. It contains all kinds of pro-meat information, and an extensive hate mail section. I can only assume its continued existence comes down to pure spite. McSpotlight: In the interest of providing equal time for lefty propaganda, enjoy this site from 1996. It has a serious problem with McDonald’s, and contains all sorts of fiery (if outdated) takedowns of the company’s business practices, legal strategies, and more.

No-sellouts

A lot of people made a lot of money in the 1990s and 2000s buying and selling web domain names, but despite potentially profitable domain names, the two sites below have been proudly indie since the mid-1990s.

Technical Advisors provides system and network administration. “We do not sell tacos. We do not make tacos. in fact some of us do not even like them very much.” This is purely speculation, but you have to figure someone offered them something for the domain name at some point. But instead, they keep up their 1990s-era site. Milk.com: Dan Borestein says milk.com is “not for sale.” He’s been running the site since 1994, and says he likes the name and doesn’t need the money — unless the price is high enough. “If you’re not offering $US10 ($14) million, I’m not interested,” Borestein writes.

Hall of Fame

The sites below are among the OGs of the web 1.0 era. They’ve been around forever and are still famous.