Here’s What Your Next Home Decor Purchase Should Be, According to Your Style

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re anything like us, you, too, probably have a Pinterest board labelled something along the lines of ‘Dream House’ or ‘Interior Mood Board’. Here, it’s likely all your favourite home decor ideas have been collated together in hopes that one day they might finally become your reality.

What are you waiting for? Why not start piecing together your dream living space now? As far as we’re concerned, it’s never too early to start collecting some timeless pieces.

Whether you’re into colours, a beachy-boho vibe or like to opt for something more traditional altogether, we’ve curated a sweet list of some sublime home decor ideas, sorted specifically according to your interior style preferences. Don’t worry, we promise they’re not tacky.

Home decor ideas for every style

READ MORE This TikTok Hack Will Help You Get The Home Decor You Want For Less

If you love a pop of colour

This iconic tiled side table has blessed my screen multiple times thanks to TikTok, and now, every interior-themed Pinterest board I’ve laid eyes on. So, it’s safe to say this baby is well and truly in when it comes to furnishing your bedroom, lounge room or hallway with that trendy, quirky aesthetic. Bonus points because they also come in an array of colours, so don’t sweat it if the green colourway won’t work in your space.

You can buy the Tiled Bedside Table ($723.47) from Etsy here.

These minimal but funky wall prints are a cheap way to elevate any room with a splash of colour and character. Did we mention they’re only $27 a pop, too? For optimal styling, we suggest getting your hands on a few of these babies and hanging them up together to create a feature wall.

You can buy the Matisse Wall Art Prints ($27.07) from Amazon here.

As pictured, this gorgeous handmade checked rug is another one of those things that instantly elevates any room (no matter what your other furniture looks like). So, if you’re only just starting to build your colourful decor collection, we’d recommend starting here.

You can buy the Handmade Checked Rug ($211.74) from Etsy here.

This trendy decor list wouldn’t be complete without these funky candles. Not only are they made from vegan, organic soy wax, but they come in a bunch of colours and shapes to suit the vibe of your living space. We like to pop them on top of a coffee table book or on a bedside table next to a mushroom lamp.

You can buy these Quirky Candles (from $29.23) from Etsy here.

Home decor ideas for a French Provincial style

There’s nothin’ like a rustic metal wall clock to give a classy French Provincial vibe to any home living space. It also acts as a great accent against your existing white furniture.

You can buy the Roman Numerals Metal Wall Clock ($65.19) from Amazon here.

Nothing screams French Provincial more than a detailed arch mirror. Mirrors also give the illusion of a larger space if you’re looking to widen your room without a full-blown reno.

You can buy the Matte Black Wooden Arch Mirror ($249) from eBay here.

Doubling as a plant or flower pot, these marble statues add a luxury-esque feel to whatever room they’re placed. Whether it’s on a bookcase or a hall entry table, instant game-changer.

You can buy the Marble Flower Pot Sculptures ($39.45) from Etsy here.

The elegant wooden detailing and vintage-fitted handles on this hallway table provide ample space to display or store your items. Your floor will also remain protected as this piece boasts anti-slip feet, which are attached to each leg.

You can buy the Wooden Hallway Entry Side Desk ($135.95) from Amazon here.

If boho-beach shack is more your vibe

No comment other than this bed frame is the epitome of a boho statement piece. Get your hands on it. Now.

You can buy the Asher Rattan Bedhead ($299) from Temple and Webster here.

Adding to the boho feel, this cute woven rope self-hanging shelf allows you to display plants, photo frames, candles or other stylistic pieces with ease. If you’re renting and are worried about ruining the wall, you can even prop this one up with an adhesive hook.

You can buy the Self-Hanging Shelves ($58.20) from Amazon here.

Buttery soft, pre-washed and designed to last, this divine linen double bedding set includes two standard pillowcases, a double duvet cover and a double fitted sheet. And while the threads pictured are in the homely, earthy colour rust, you can nab a different colourway depending on what suits the theme of your bedroom. Thank us later, pals.

You can buy the Rust 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set ($250) from Bed Threads here.

Made from ecologically grown cotton, this rustic tufted rug stitched with durable metallic golden fibres boasts both comfort and style. It also has the ability to break up cold tiles or expansive floorboards with something a lil’ more homely in living or bedroom spaces.

You can buy the Tufted Cotton Rug ($168.44) from Amazon here.

Home decor ideas for plant-parents

Display your beloved plant children in style with this rustic plant corner shelf. What’s better? You can pop ’em close to a window for easy access to sunlight, or move them to a shady corner if your greens prefer a cooler climate.

You can buy the Plant Corner Shelf ($167.61) from Amazon here.

If you’ve already got enough plant stands and shelves to raise the national debt, then try displaying your gorgeous pots in this plant hanger. These work best for weeping plant types or ones that aren’t expected to grow all that much.

You can buy the Plant Hangers ($19.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re a plant lover, chances are, you might be inclined to like a flower or two as well. If this is the case, this minimalistic but classy vase has you set to display your favourite bunches whenever, wherever.

You can buy the White Ceramic Vase ($49.99) from Amazon here.

To keep within the rustic, natural theme that the plant-lover interior embodies, this simple pine crate bed is an obvious choice. That way, your plant babies will be the primary focus of your space while the rest of your furniture complements their lush greenery.

You can buy the Pine Wood Crate Bed ($364) from Temple and Webster here.

For more home decor ideas and interior hacks (especially for those of you on a budget), head here.