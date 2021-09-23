When and Where You Can Watch the Green Knight in Australia

We all love new movies and one movie everyone should be excited about is The Green Knight.

The fantasy adaptation was released ages ago overseas but here in Australia, we’re still (patiently) waiting. That’s all about to change because we finally have a time and place to watch The Green Knight.

What is The Green Knight about?

Why should you be excited about The Green Knight you ask? Dev Patel. And other things too, of course.

For starters, everyone loves a good legend and this film gives us one of the best: Arthurian legend. It primarily pulls from the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, so expect to see a lot of names you’re familiar with.

Here’s what to expect from the synopsis:

The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

Sounds like a lot of fun right? Let’s see how the trailer holds up.

The reception to The Green Knight has been pretty good so far. It’s certified fresh with an 88% rating over on Rotten Tomatoes and critics have praised the film for pondering big questions within the fantasy genre.

Who is in the cast?

If you didn’t catch it before, Dev Patel plays the lead here as Sir Gawain and absolutely love to see it.

Joining him is Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie and Barry Keoghan. The film is directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story).

Where can you watch it in Australia?

After months of delays, we finally have confirmation of when and where we can see The Green Knight down under.

The film is going straight to streaming on Amazon Prime Video and will be available to watch from October 28, 2021.

Now your biggest decision is whether to watch this or Halloween Kills on your Halloween weekend. What a choice!