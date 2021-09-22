Halloween Kills Sees Michael Myers Come Back From the Dead (Again)

I find it hard to believe that October is upon us, but here we are, and that means it’s also time for Halloween. Nothing says Halloween more than, well, Halloween, and wouldn’t you know it we have the new Halloween Kills movie just in time for the spooky season.

Like all successful franchises, Halloween has probably had one too many movies during its time. However, 2018’s Halloween was a bona fide success and set the series back on track.

If you’re keen to see where it goes next, you’ll definitely want to check out Halloween Kills when it releases.

What is Halloween Kills about?

If you get your horror movie mass murderers mixed up, then you should know that Halloween is the one with Michael Myers. He’s known for wearing a creepy white face mask that was actually moulded off William Shatner’s face — fun fact.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which itself was a sequel to the original 1978 Halloween film and retconned most of the other movies in the franchise.

Halloween (2018) picked up 40 years after the events of the first movie, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) now a grandmother and suffering from paranoia and PTSD due to her confrontation with Michael years earlier.

In this film, Michael was able to escape prison and came to finish what he started with Laurie, which resulted in her and her family fighting back to finally put an end to his killing spree. At the end of the film, we saw Laurie burn her own house down to kill Michael while inside, but it seems that wasn’t the end of the story.

Halloween Kills picks up straight after these events. Here’s the synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

If you want to see what all that looks like in horrifying action, check out the trailer below.

Who’s in the cast?

Being a direct sequel, we’ll see a lot of familiar faces in Halloween Kills.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as Laurie Strode once again and will be joined by Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as her daughter, Karen, and granddaughter, Allyson, respectively.

Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall round out the rest of the cast.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green.

Halloween Kills: Australian release date

Halloween Kills is currently scheduled for an October 28, 2021 release date in Australian cinemas.

Due to ongoing lockdowns, Aussies will see Halloween Kills a little bit later than the rest of the world, but still in time for prime October 31 viewing.

If you’re hoping to catch up on Halloween (2018) before this one, you can rent or buy it digitally for as little as $3.99 on the Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, Apple TV or Amazon Prime stores.

You can find most of the legacy Halloween films streaming on Stan.

If you’re looking for some other films to watch this spooky season, Netflix has plenty of scary content coming down the pipe.