This TikTok Hack Will Help You Get The Home Decor You Want For Less

During these lockdowns, one of the nicest things we can do for ourselves is to invest in our home decor and buy ourselves a new piece of furniture.

For some that may be a rug for those freezing days working from home or a frame for a piece of art you masterfully painted during lockdown. For TikToker Mallory Wackerman, it’s a wavy lamp.

But, what happens when you find the perfect item for your dream home setup only to discover it costs too many dollarydoos? Never fear, for TikTok’s new shopping hack will help you get that home decor product you want for less.

According to Wackerman, because a lot of furniture retailers sell the same products, it’s actually really easy to find the item you want for a cheaper price. Here’s how to do it.

READ MORE This Koala Office Furniture Took Minutes To Build for WFH Comfort

How to find a home decor item online for less

Method one: Google the product description

The simplest way to find somewhere that sells a certain home product for less is to google a description of the product. Usually, cheaper listings of the item will appear at the top of the search results.

Method two: search the image on Google

To see who else is selling an item, save the image and then drag it into the search bar of Google and click on similar images. That will then show you where else that image is online AKA other places that sell the item.

In the TikTok below, Wackerman explains that she saved nearly $60 on a wavy lamp she found off US retailer Urban Outfitters simply by using this hack.

For other home decor hacks, make sure to check out our guide to purchasing plants online, subscription services that will save hours of shopping time and five stylish home decor updates that you can make for a bargain.