These Reusable Sandwich Bags Are Better for the Environment and Your Wallet

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Plastic Ziploc bags are a kitchen staple in most households, but as we become increasingly aware of our environmental impact, we’re looking to ditch single-use plastics and make more sustainable choices. Cue: Reusable sandwich bags.

Most of us are already on board with reusable products like coffee cups, water bottles, cutlery and containers, so it seems only fitting that our sustainable purchases extend to sandwich bags now, too. These single-use plastic replacements are often made of silicone and can even be microwavable, dishwasher and freezer safe, making them a convenient choice.

Most reusable sandwich bags come in a range of different sizes so you can store a variety of perishable goods and leftovers in them. They also typically come in sets, so you can stock up and organise your fridge or freezer.

Aside from being a more environmentally friendly choice, they’re also kinder to your wallet, especially when multipacks range from $15-$40 (depending on quantity and size). That said, a top of the line set can set you back around $90.

So where can you buy reusable sandwich bags? Amazon, of course. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of reusable sandwich and snack bags for you to kit out your kitchen with.

READ MORE Slick Reusable Cutlery Sets So You Can Ditch the Single-Use Plastics for Good

These storage bags help to keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. The food bags come in four different sizes and have a snap-tight zippered closure to make opening and closing easy. They’re also leak-proof and freezer safe, so you can make the most of every bag.

Buy the Uoon Reusable Food Storage Bags ($16.99) from Amazon here.

This 10 pack of reusable storage bags is great value for money. Made from silicone, they’re easy to clean, dry fast and keep your perishables fresher for longer. They come in a variety of different sizes and close with a zip to seal in freshness.

Buy the Geharty Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags ($17.99) from Amazon here.

The transparent design of these reusable sandwich bags allows you to see what’s inside them at a glance. According to the brand, these bags have been thickened and can be reused hundreds of times, making it the perfect solution for reducing the waste of plastic bags. The bags are also made of FDA certificated food-grade PEVA material, which is degradable and recyclable.

Buy the Zhi Jin Reusable Food Storage ($14.93) from Amazon here.

These heavy-duty bags are ideal for storing large cuts of meat, homemade soups and smoothies, dry foods like pasta and rice, and even pet food! They’re great when it comes to saving space, and the strip-lock keep’s your food fresher for longer.

Buy the Kitchen Guru Reusable Food Grade Silicone Storage Bags ($25.99) from Amazon here.

The Stasher reusable sandwich bag is microwave and freezer safe. It features an innovative air-tight, pinch-loc seal system to keep food fresh. The multi-pack contains a range of different sizes so you can store a variety of different perishable foods and leftovers neatly in your fridge or freezer.

Buy the Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($92.51) from Amazon here.