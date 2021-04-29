How To Make the Most Of Your Dine and Discover Vouchers Before They Expire

If you’re one of the lucky sods based in NSW right now, you’re likely aware that the Government has attempted to get a little more money flowing through the state by giving residents $100 worth of Dine and Discover vouchers to spend.

NSW residents aged 18 and over can apply for four $25 vouchers, worth $100 in total (apply here). These are split into two categories. Two vouchers are to be used for dining in restaurants, cafés, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs, and the other two are to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.

These vouchers can be used at participating venues seven days a week, (including public holidays) and they’re valid until June 30, 2021.

Now, while the idea of extending the program has been floated, the cut off date of June 30 does currently remain. So, if you’re wanting to make good use of your Dine and Discover dollars, here are some ideas.

Where to use your Dine and Discover foodie vouchers

El Camino Cantina

This Tex-Mex restaurant has weekly deals like Taco Tuesdays where soft shell tacos are priced at just $2 ($25 will get you far, here). There are venues all over the city, so take a look to see which is closest to you.

Fortune Of War Hotel

Sydney’s longest continuously licensed pub, operating since 1828, is indeed a venue where you can spend your Dine Voucher for a feed.

The venue has launched $25 pub classic specials for folks to take advantage of right now.

The Sydney Collective venues

Hospitality group, The Sydney Collective, has announced that its venues will double the value of your $25 voucher. During their “double up periods,” you will be gifted an additional $25 to spend on food or beverage. Venues and double up periods listed below:

Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel: Monday – Thursday

Daniel San: Monday – Thursday

Park House: Monday – Thursday

Balcony: Monday – Thursday (before 4:00 pm)

Morrison: Monday – Tuesday

Republic: Monday – Wednesday

Imperial: Wednesday – Thursday

Northies: Monday – Wednesday

Rockpool Dining Group

The umbrella brand that houses venues like Rockpool Bar & Grill, Spice Temple and Saké Restaurant & Bar has also shared it is taking full advantage of the Dine and Discover vouchers.

Customers can spend vouchers at any of the venues, but the real value lies in the $25 multi-course menus at restaurants Fratelli Fresh, El Camino Cantina, The Bavarian and WingHAÜS by Bavarian.

Where to use your experience vouchers

Redballoon

The experience hub has a whole list of available activities that can be paired with Discover vouchers.

From Alice in Wonderland cocktail-themed tea parties to quad biking tours, there’s a tonne of variety – some of which are discounted by more than 50% when the voucher is applied.

Check out a movie

Event Cinemas, Golden Age Cinema, Hotys and Dendy are each accepting Dine and Discover Vouchers, and some of them are running deals in conjunction with those.

Dendy will give you free popcorn with your film ticket, Event Cinemas has a handful of Movie Package Deals where you can get two-for-one tickets or a ticket, medium popcorn, Choc Top and drink combo. Hoyts is also offering snack and ticket combos with your vouchers.

Get cultured at the museum

The Museum Of Love, Sydney Living Museums (which includes Vaucluse House, Hyde Park Barracks and Sydney Museum) and Australian National Maritime Museum are all taking part in the Discover Voucher promotion.

Be a tourist in your own city

Travel company Klook is offering tickets to Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, Sydney Zoo and Sydney Tower for the price of a Dine and Discover Voucher.

Have you landed on any other exciting deals while deciding where to spend your $100? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.