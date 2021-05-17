How You Can Help Children and Refugees in Gaza Right Now

If you’ve been following along with the news of what has been occurring in Gaza, it’s difficult not to become overwhelmed by the incredible pain of civilians in the area. The escalating violence, which has been wearing on the city (along with nearby areas, Jerusalem and the West Bank) for a very long time now, is not just destroying buildings; it’s taking lives and leaving many Palestinians displaced.

According to reports from SBS, 132 people – including 32 children and 21 women – have been killed in Gaza since May 10, with a further 950 people injured. The outlet states that a further eight people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

With no end to the violence in sight, we thought it would be useful to share some resources where folks can donate funds to families in communities suffering immeasurable loss right now.

Where can I donate funds to support children and refugees in Gaza?

Doctors Without Borders

MSF (Medecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders) has been working to support Palestinian civilians in areas like the West Bank and Gaza for some time now. Here they offer access to psychological support, along with medical care for everything from COVID-19 to serious injuries.

Learn more here.

UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency)

As the UNRWA website states, the organisation works to provide:

– Critical health care, including psychosocial support

– Food and cash assistance to the poorest of the poor

– Construction of desperately needed infrastructure, including schools and shelters

– Education for more than 250,000 Palestine refugee students

Learn more here.

CARE

CARE has been operating out of Palestinian Territories for some 73 years. The website states that the organisation works with 1.5 million people across the West Bank and Gaza.

Learn more here.

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

PCRF’s mission is to provide medical and humanitarian relief to children throughout the Levant irrespective of “nationality, politics or religion”. The grassroots organisation works to offer free medical care for children in the region and has developed two paediatric cancer centres as a part of that movement.

Learn more here.

Olive Kids

This Australian Foundation is focused on supporting Palestinian children by providing financial aid, healthcare, education and general support.

Learn more here.

Human Appeal

Another Australian-based organisation, Human Appeal is dedicated to ending poverty and social injustice. The foundation offers aid for families and children in Gaza.

Learn more here.

Australian Red Cross

Though not based in Gaza (or the Middle East at all) the Australian Red Cross does raise funds for refugees living in Australia. Donations here can help families source food, pay bills and attend medical appointments.

Learn more here.