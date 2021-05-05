How to Automatically Caption Your Instagram Stories

You can now add a “captions sticker” to Instagram Stories that automatically transcribes your audio into subtitles without the need for third-party apps. This is a helpful tool for creators and audiences alike, as live-captioned videos are more accessible to people with auditory disabilities and those who prefer watching with the sound off.

Unlike the automated captioning seen on live IGTV videos, the new caption stickers look more like intentional video elements than simple text at the bottom of the screen — though you can also go for the plain subtitle look if that’s your preference. Like other Instagram stickers, you can change the caption’s position, colour, size, and font, and edit the captioned text, which is useful for those instances when the app mishears a word. You can also use the pen tool to draw under or over the onscreen captions.

At launch, caption stickers only work for English, and are therefore only rolling out to iOS and Android users in predominantly English-speaking countries. Instagram says the sticker will soon be usable in Instagram Reels videos, too, and could be integrated into other types of Instagram video content in the future.

How to add caption stickers to Instagram Stories (and, eventually, Reels)

Image: Instagram

Open the Instagram app then record a new Story or Reels video. You can also select a video saved on your device to post instead. While editing the video, select the Sticker icon from the editing options at the top. Select “Captions” from the list. Place the sticker where you want it to appear. You’ll see a preview of the text as the video plays. Tap a word to edit it if necessary, and use the sticker editing options to change the caption’s design and layout. When you’re finished editing, post the video. The subtitles appear automatically as your video plays.

[TechCrunch]