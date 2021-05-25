Make Your Own Crunchie Bar with Just a Handful of Ingredients

Fight me, but Cadbury’s Crunchie is one of the best chocolates ever created. It’s an awesome ice cream topping, it’s a literal favourite in the Favourites box and it makes for a mean Krispy Kreme doughnut. So, wouldn’t it be great to be able to make a Crunchie at home?

This homemade honeycomb recipe from Gemma over at Bigger Bolder Baking will fulfil your dreams of creating your own Crunchie. It’s a lot easier than you might think and the end result may even rival a traditional Crunchie bar so it’s well worth checking out.

You can check out the recipe below.

Make your own Crunchie bar

The whole recipe should take you under 15 minutes from start to finish.

What you’ll need:

This recipe is super simple and only requires three ingredients. You can see the full list with the recipe here. If you want to level up to make a chocolate bar out of your honeycomb don’t forget to add some chocolate to your list for melting.

You’ll also need a bunch of kitchen utensils like a whisk, wire cooling racks, baking sheets, pots and a spatula.

Directions:

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the sugar and golden syrup or honey into a pot and allow the sugar mixture to melt. Heat the pot on medium for three minutes. Turn off heat. Whisk in bicarbonate of soda until foamy. Pour the mixture onto the baking tray using a spatula. Let it set and then break into pieces. Melt the dark chocolate. Dip the broken honeycomb into the melted chocolate with a fork. Cool the chocolate-coated honeycomb on a wire rack. If you’d like a visual for this process, check out the full recipe video below.

A hot tip is to remember that honey burns quickly so keep a close eye on it and turn on a timer so you don’t overcook it.

Once you’ve created your honeycomb you can freeze it and it’ll last pretty much forever, or for around one month if you’ve turned it into a chocolate bar.

Now, please excuse me while I go and live my best homemade Crunchie life.