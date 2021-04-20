How to Choose a Better Munchie

Every enjoyer of THC is familiar with a little phenomenon known as “the munchies,” and a real bad case of them can leave you cramming in snack after snack, never feeling fully satisfied by the various flavours that are gracing your palate. I haven’t found a one-snack solution to the munchies, but I have found that focusing on texture — not just flavour — can help tame the snack-y beast.

I know a lot of people say food “tastes better” when they’re high, but I’ve actually found that a lot of flavours get muted by the experience, which is why I often bounce from snack to snack, trying to taste a flavour I am incapable of perceiving in that moment. Monosodium glutamate (MSG) helps — it really does enhance savoury flavours — but it only goes so far. My sense of texture, on the other hand, seems to be wildly enhanced. Apples are crisper, crackers crunchier, and dried mango slices chewier. Focusing on foods with interesting textures keeps me more engaged with my munchie, which cuts down on the amount of mindless eating I partake in while high. (I wouldn’t go so far as to call it “mindful eating,” but I’m certainly more “present.”)

If you want to feel even further engaged with your snack, try picking a food that asks something of you. Citrus fruits, for example, are extremely interactive. Segmenting a grapefruit or removing all the little white strings of pith from a clementine can keep you engaged for quite a while — depending on how much THC is in your system — and citrus scents are invigorating, which can be nice if you overdo it. (The only citrus that doesn’t have to be peeled is the kumquat, but that one is also pretty fun to eat, texturally-speaking.) You don’t have to limit yourself to fruit, however. I’ve been known to demolish a pile of shellfish after an edible and let me tell you: If you think pulling a perfect piece of crab meat out of its exoskeleton is satisfying in an unaltered state, try it while high. It’s quite the rush, my friend. Quite the delicious rush.