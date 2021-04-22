Check Out Australia’s First Sofa Made from 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles

If you’re a sucker when it comes to homewares shopping (who isn’t?) then you’re probably always on the hunt for the next best thing. If you’re looking for something new to lust over, this sustainable sofa from Eva has just shot to first place on our Wishlist.

You might be wondering what exactly makes it so sustainable and you’ll probably be shocked by the answer. It turns out this nifty piece of furniture is actually made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, so if you needed proof we’re living in 2021, this is it. Just one sofa saves around 200 plastic bottles from landfill, so you can feel good about your purchase every time you sit on it.

This couch has been designed meticulously and features a sturdy hardwood frame made from sustainably sourced timber, foam cushions (with washable covers) and a tight-weave scratch resistant fabric. Basically, it’s built to last.

Eva All-Day Sofa ($1,550, was $1,650)

The sofa is currently available in a Loft Grey and Midnight Navy colour so it’ll match with any and all colour schemes you’ve got going in your house. You can also choose between a 2-seater or a 3-seater styling option depending on how much space you have/how much you like to sprawl out when you watch TV.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it turns out the sofa doesn’t need any tools to be assembled either. We all know the absolute worst part of moving is having to disassemble and reassemble all your furniture, so this clever design feature is music to our ears. On top of all this, you can trial the All-Day Sofa for 120 nights to be sure you love it before making the longterm commitment. If for some reason you don’t, Eva will come and pick it up free of charge and refund you in full. How good is that?

If you’re in NSW and the ACT, you can preorder now for delivery by early May. VIC preorders will be shipped in mid-May, while QLD & WA orders will ship in late May. If you live in SA, you can also preorder now and shipments will be out for delivery in early June.

The Eva sustainable sofa is available for preorder here.