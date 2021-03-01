With a new month comes a whole lot of new stuff on streaming services. After the huge launch of Star on Disney+ in February you’re probably not short on things to watch. But streaming services stop for no one and there are heaps of new movies and TV shows to look forward to in March.
Here’s every title hitting Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Stan and Amazon Prime in March.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for March
Pacific Rim: The Black (4/3/2021)
After Kaiju ravages Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
1 March
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- The Karate Kid
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- School of Rock
2 March
- Word Party – Season 5
3 March
- Moxie
- Murder Among the Mormons
4 March
- Pacific Rim: The Black
5 March
- Sentinelle
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- City of Ghosts
8 March
- Bombay Begums
9 March
- The Houseboat
- StarBeam – Season 3
10 March
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Dealer (Caïd)
- Last Chance U: Basketball
12 March
- The One
- Paradise PD: Part 3
- Love Alarm – Season 2
- Paper Lives
- YES DAY
15 March
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
- Mao’s Last Dancer
16 March
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Waffles + Mochi
17 March
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
- Simply Black
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
18 March
- Cabras de Peste
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- B: The Beginning Succession
19 March
- Sky Rojo
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 3
- One Small Problem
- Country Comfort
22 March
- Navillera
23 March
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
24 March
- Who Killed Sara?
- Seaspiracy
25 March
- Caught by a Wave
- Secret Magic Control Agency
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
26 March
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble
- The Irregulars
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
30 March
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
31 March
- Haunted: Latin America
Start streaming here.
Stan’s streaming highlights for March
City on a Hill – Season 2 (29/3/21)
The second season of City on a Hill centres on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA.
Bill and Ted Face the Music (9/3/21)
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.
All synopses provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list:
1 March
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8 – Midseason Finale
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6 – Finale
- Supervillian: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2
- Churchill
- The Affair – Season 5
- Mother’s Day
- Shaun the Sheep – The Movie
- American Ultra
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 3
2 March
- All American: Season 3, Episode 7
- My First Summer – Premiere
- Sick of It – Season 2
- A Son
- Geography Club
3 March
- Secret Safari: Into the Wild, Season 1 – Premiere
- An American Werewolf in London
- Deerskin
- Emo: The Musical
- The Last Goldfish
4 March
- A Murder of Crows: Season 1 – Premiere
- Inheritance
- Shirley
- This Town
- Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton
- Lilting
- Vida (2016)
5 March
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Manhunt: Deadly Games, Season 1 – Premiere
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future II
- Back to the Future III
- 52 Tuesdays
- Coby
6 March
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Pride
7 March
- Mamma Mia!
8 March
- Supervillian: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3 – Final
- The Wall
- Farewell to the Night
9 March
- Bill and Ted Face the Music
- Suntan
10 March
- She Dies Tomorrow
- Oldboy
11 March
- Cryptid: Season 1 – Premiere
- Litigante
- Delfin
13 March
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
14 March
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- The Legend of Baron To’A
- My Murderer and Me: Season 1 – Premiere
- Schindler’s List
- Only Cloud Knows
16 March
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Way of the Gun
17 March
- Black Hands: Season 1 – Premiere
- Steve Jobs
- Fagara
- An Old Mistress
18 March
- The Disappearance: Season 1 – Premiere
- One Man & His Shoes
- Close to the Enemy – Season 1
19 March
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final
- Save Me: Season 1 & 2
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- The Greasy Strangler
20 March
- Dirty Dancing
21 March
- Open Water
22 March
- Crimson Peak
- Dirty Like an Angel
23 March
- Guns Akimbo
- The Wild Goose Lake
24 March
- Carlito’s Way
- LFO
25 March
- Safe House – Seasons 1-2
- Raw
26 March
- Between Black and Blue: Season 1 – Premiere
- Gods of Egypt
- Sumergible
27 March
- Bean
28 March
- City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Monster’s Ball
29 March
- Outback
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Antibirth
30 March
- The Last Witch Hunter
- I Am Not a Serial Killer
- Haifa Street
31 March
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Starry Eyes
Start streaming here.
Binge’s streaming highlights for March
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (18/3/21)
In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
Genera+ion (11/3/21)
Produced by Lena Dunham this dark yet playful series follows a group of Orange County high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
1 March
- The Walking Dead: Season 10C – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Talking Dead Season 10C Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Allen V. Farrow: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Golden Globe Awards
- The 78th Golden Globe Awards
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Coroner – Season 1
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Batman
- Batman Returns
- Batman Forever
- Batman & Robin
- Supergirl
- Catwoman
- Justice League (2017)
- Watchmen: Ultimate Cut
2 March
- Coast vs Country – Season 1
- Batwoman: Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Directors: Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
3 March
- The Real Housewives of Dallas: Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I.: Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Naked and Afraid – Season 6
4 March
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Tin Star: Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Hunting The KGB Killers
- American Pie
5 March
- Summer House: Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Superstore: Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D.: Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Baby
- Cast Away
- Austin Powers: Goldmember
6 March
- Celebrity Fantasy Homes: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia: Season 13, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 19, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Hope Springs
7 March
- S.W.A.T: Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Constantine
- Revolutionary Road
8 March
- Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Murder She Solved: Season 3
9 March
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 8 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Valley of Tears: Season 1
- World’s Greatest Ships – Season 2
- My Floating Home – Season 3
- Little People, Big World – Season 14
10 March
- Above and Beyond: The Incredible Escape
11 March
- Genera+ion – Premiere (double episodes weekly)
- My Dream Home – Season 3
12 March
- Legacies: Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Welcome to Plathville – Season 1
- Death in Paradise – Season 10
- Syriana
- Young Adult
- Let Them All Talk
- The Tax Collector
13 March
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Rough Night
14 March
- Joe Exotic: Before He Was King
- Run, Fatboy, Run
- Sumergible
15 March
- Amazing World of Gumball: The Gumball Chronicles – Season 1
- Fiel Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 1
- Spitfire Paddy
- Spitfire: The Birth of a Legend
16 March
- Royal Pains – Season 1
- Pearl Harbour: The Heroes Who Fought Back
17 March
- Unforgotten: Season 4 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
18 March
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Premiere
- Death on the Railroad
- Living in the Shadow of World War Two – Season 1
19 March
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 20 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump: Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 2
- Moonlight
20 March
- A Company of Heroes
- Zoo
- Last Holiday
- Escape From Pretoria
21 March
- A Teacher – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
22 March
- Web of Lies – Season 4
- White Boy
23 March
- Lose Weight and Get Fit With Tom Kerridge – Season 1
24 March
- The Great British Bake Off: Season 11 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Naked and Afraid XL – Season 4
25 March
- E! True Hollywood Story, Season 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
26 March
- 15 Days, Season 1
- The Assistant
27 March
- The Lincoln Lawyer
28 March
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- Antibirth
29 March
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Season 1 (new episode)
30 March
- Western Front: The Last Survivors Tell All
- Questioning Darwin
31 March
- The University of Sing Sing
Disney+’s streaming highlights for February
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (19/3/21)
Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.
Raya and the Last Dragon (5/3/21)
Long ago, humans and dragons lived together harmoniously in the world of Kumandra. But when evil threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, lone warrior Raya must track down the legendary last dragon to stop the evil force that has returned…and once again threatens her home world.
All synopses provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
5 March
- WandaVision – Season finale
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Premier Access)
- Flicka 2
- Flicka: Country Pride
12 March
- Love in the Time of Corona – Season 1
- Marvel Studios: Legends (Falcon, Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter)
- Own the Room
- Marvel Studios Assembled
- DR. K’s Exotic Animal ER – Season 1-8
19 March
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Premiere
- Arrested Development – Season 1-3
- Disney Ducktales – Season 3
26 March
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Inside Pixar – Episodes 11-15
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- Code Black – Seasons 1-3
- Ghost Whisperer – Season 1-5
- Happy Endings – Season 1-3
- Mickey’s Mixed Up Adventures – Season 3 (new episodes)
Amazon Prime’s streaming highlights for March
Making Their Mark (12/3/21)
Making Their Mark is an extraordinary journey into the inner sanctum of Australia’s greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport.
Coming 2 America (5/3/21)
Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) prepares to take over the reigns of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside. While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change. While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka who is the strongest choice, his rival is plotting a union of dynasties with his son as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer (James Earl Jones) delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle, in Queens.
All synopses provided by Amazon Prime.
Amazon Primes’s full streaming list:
5 March
- Coming 2 America
7 March
- The Bay of Silence
12 March
- A Simple Wedding
- Making Their Mark
15 March
- Last Holiday
18 March
- Waiting For The Barbarians
19 March
- Informer
24 March
- The Mauritanian
26 March
- Invincible S1
- The Current War
29 March
- The King Of Staten Island
30 March
- Personal History of David Copperfield
Log in to comment on this story!Log in